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Home > Sports > "New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France

"New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/oriental-cup-2026-girls-semi-finalists-confirmed-as-modern-school-registers-dominant-6-0-victory20260715101409"> <p class="title">Oriental Cup 2026: Girls' semi-finalists confirmed as Modern School registers dominant 6-0 victory</p> <a>

Oriental Cup 2026: Girls' semi-finalists confirmed as Modern School registers dominant 6-0 victory

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Last updated: July 15, 2026 11:06:11 IST

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"New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France

Arlington (Texas) [US], July 15 (ANI): Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has already turned his attention to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after helping La Roja defeat France 2-0 in the semi-finals, declaring on social media that the team is ready for the title clash in New York.

Shortly after Spain secured their place in only their second FIFA World Cup final, Yamal shared pictures from the match on Instagram with the caption, “nuevayol vamos por ti,” which translates to, “New York, we’re coming for you.”

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The 19-year-old played a key role in Spain’s victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where he was one of two teenagers, alongside Pau Cubarsi, to start for La Roja. It marked the first time in FIFA World Cup history that two teenagers started for the same team in a semi-final.

Spain produced a composed display to outclass France and book a place in the World Cup final for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2010.

Yamal made a decisive impact in the opening half when he intelligently stole possession from Lucas Digne before being brought down inside the penalty area. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting spot-kick in the 22nd minute to hand Spain the lead.

France struggled to recover as Spain continued to dictate possession. After the break, Pedro Porro combined with Dani Olmo before calmly finishing past Mike Maignan to double La Roja’s advantage and put the contest beyond Didier Deschamps’ side.

Yamal thought he had added a third goal moments later, only for his effort to be ruled out for a marginal offside. France threatened briefly through Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, but Spain’s disciplined defence held firm to record its sixth clean sheet in seven matches at the tournament.

The victory sends Spain into only the second World Cup final in the nation’s history and ends a long wait for a return to football’s biggest stage after their triumph in South Africa 16 years ago.

Spain will now travel to New York New Jersey Stadium for Sunday’s final, where they will face the winner of the second semi-final between defending champions Argentina and England, scheduled to be played in Atlanta.

With his celebratory message already looking ahead to the title decider, Yamal made it clear that Spain’s journey is not over as they prepare for one final step in pursuit of a second FIFA World Cup crown. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 11:06 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World CupfootballfranceLamine Yamalmikel-oyarzabalnew yorkpau-cubarsipedro-porrosemi-finalsSpainteenage-sensation

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"New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France

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"New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France

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"New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France
"New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France
"New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France
"New York, we're coming for you": Yamal sets sights on FIFA World Cup final after Spain beat France

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