"No plan" for 'Obsession' sequel despite record-breaking box office success, says Michael Johnston

Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): Actor Michael Johnston has said there are currently no plans for a sequel to the horror hit ‘Obsession’, despite the film’s remarkable box office success, according to People.

The 30-year-old actor said he would be happy to return to the franchise but clarified that no sequel is in development.

“Look, it’s a magical world. Anything can happen. I would love that,” Johnston said.

Michael Johnston plays the character of Bear, a music store employee in the film who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him. It is written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker.

“I will say, there’s no plan for that. Also, I don’t know how many people would want Bear back. I think the general consensus is that he kind of got what he deserved,” he added.

Johnston jokingly pitched his own sequel idea, saying it could follow Bear’s parents returning to town to ask what happened before accidentally stepping on the mysterious willow themselves.

However, he expressed excitement about writer-director Curry Barker’s idea of turning ‘Obsession’ into an anthology series featuring different stories.

“Curry’s idea of having it be an anthology series is really, really cool. All different stories. I’d love to see a wish gone right,” he said, according to People.

The comments come after ‘Obsession’ emerged as one of the year’s biggest independent horror successes. The supernatural thriller, released in theatres on May 15, has grossed more than USD 400 million worldwide, including over USD 245 million domestically and USD 157 million internationally. Produced on a reported budget of USD 750,000 and filmed over just 20 days, the movie has significantly exceeded expectations at the box office.

The film follows a hopeless romantic whose wish to win over his crush comes true after he breaks the mysterious “One Wish Willow”, only to discover that getting exactly what he wanted leads to terrifying consequences.

Reflecting on the film, Johnston also addressed one of its biggest questions: whether Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, ever truly loved his character, Bear.

“That’s a great question, and I never even asked myself that until way after we were done shooting,” he said.

Johnston said Bear never believed Nikki could genuinely have feelings for him because of his lack of confidence. However, after discussions with Navarrette and Barker following filming, he came to believe Nikki had been subtly expressing her feelings before eventually losing patience when Bear failed to open up, according to People.

He also revealed that the filmmakers initially shot a much darker ending in which Nikki dies.

“There are a couple different moments that we played with. The big one would be… Nikki’s about to make a decision at the end. The first thing we did was actually film the gun going off and the blood splatter. It was practical, it was so gruesome, and it was devastating,” Johnston said, according to People.

The scene was ultimately dropped in favour of the ending in which Nikki survives. Johnston added that Navarrette’s emotional final scene was captured in a single take.

Navarrette previously said she has intentionally stayed away from online discussions surrounding the film’s growing popularity, choosing instead to connect with fans in person.

“It’s the beginning of a new process and a new step in my career, and I really want to make sure that I’m protecting myself first while also giving thanks to everybody who loves the movie,” she said.

She added that avoiding social media has made personal interactions with fans more meaningful.

“Whatever I get in person, then it allows me to physically see that person, receive what they’re saying and to say ‘thank you’ to them directly,” Navarrette said.

‘Obsession’ is currently running in theatres and is also available for digital purchase, according to People. (ANI)

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