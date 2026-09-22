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Home > Hollywood > Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, "I only have one IG account"

Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, "I only have one IG account"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/72nd-national-film-awards-mammootty-meets-filmmaker-aditya-dhar-more-celebs-arrive20260922162442"> <p class="title">72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty meets filmmaker Aditya Dhar, more celebs arrive</p> <a>

72nd National Film Awards: Mammootty meets filmmaker Aditya Dhar, more celebs arrive

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Last updated: September 22, 2026 16:32:09 IST

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Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, "I only have one IG account"

Los Angeles [US], September 22 (ANI):  Actor Channing Tatum has denied speculation that he was operating a secret Instagram account allegedly used to comment on posts about his former fiancee Zoe Kravitz and her fiance Harry Styles, according to People. 

Rumours surfaced online over the weekend claiming that Tatum was behind an Instagram account, “@bidness_nonya”, which had reportedly been commenting on posts involving Kravitz and Styles.

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Responding to the speculation through his Instagram Stories, Tatum dismissed the claims and expressed amusement over the rumours, People reported. 

“Yo I truly can’t believe yall think this is what I’m doing with my free time,” Tatum wrote, calling the situation “F—in hilarious.”

The actor also questioned why he would use a so-called “burner” account while following it from his verified profile.

“Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum,” he added.

The account @bidness_nonya, which allegedly commented on rumours surrounding Kravitz and Styles, now appears to be inactive. One of the reported comments on a social media post featuring the couple allegedly read, “Just here for the hate.”

Tatum and Kravitz began dating in 2021 and got engaged in 2023 before ending their relationship in October 2024 after three years together, according to People. 

Kravitz has since moved on with singer Harry Styles. Reports earlier this year stated that the couple got engaged in April 2026 and shared the news with a close circle of family and friends. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 4:32 PM IST
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Tags: channing-tatumchanning-tatum-instagramentertainment newsharry stylesinstagram-dramasocial media speculationZoe Kravitz

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Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, "I only have one IG account"

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Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, "I only have one IG account"
Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, "I only have one IG account"
Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, "I only have one IG account"
Channing Tatum dismisses rumours of secret Instagram account, says, "I only have one IG account"

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