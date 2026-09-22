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Home > Hollywood > Dolly Parton's estate ends security role of nephew Bryan Seaver

Dolly Parton's estate ends security role of nephew Bryan Seaver

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/paris-hilton-brooklyn-beckham-pay-tribute-to-presley-gerber-after-his-death-at-2720260922145205"> <p class="title">Paris Hilton, Brooklyn Beckham pay tribute to Presley Gerber after his death at 27</p> <a>

Paris Hilton, Brooklyn Beckham pay tribute to Presley Gerber after his death at 27

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Last updated: September 22, 2026 15:10:11 IST

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Dolly Parton's estate ends security role of nephew Bryan Seaver

Los Angeles [US], September 22 (ANI): Late singer Dolly Parton’s estate has ended business ties with her nephew Bryan Seaver, who had served as the late music icon’s head of security for more than two decades, E! News reported. 

Seaver, who represented the family when Parton’s death was announced on August 25, said his longtime security role was unexpectedly eliminated after TMZ obtained his company’s termination notice dated September 21.

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Seaver, the son of Parton’s late younger sister Cassie, told TMZ he was “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions,” which he said were issued through Parton’s former manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank.

The termination notice, according to TMZ, immediately removed Seaver’s security access to Parton’s properties. It also stated that his personal interest in the family trust was not impacted.

Despite the termination, Seaver said his responsibility toward Parton and her family was not over,  E! News reported. 

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family,” Seaver continued, “and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”

Seaver also spoke about the public’s outpouring of love following the announcement of Parton’s death, which came days after her hospitalization due to complications from a brief battle with cancer.

In an Instagram video following the announcement, Seaver reflected on his longstanding professional relationship with Parton, which began with his father Larry Seaver, who had previously held the security role.

“As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven’t truly felt it until now,” he explained in the Instagram video at the time. “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness.”

“Dolly opened doors not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible,” Seaver added. “By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

Parton, an 11-time Grammy winner, was widely celebrated by relatives, peers and fans following her death, with several stars paying tribute to the country music legend,  E! News reported. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 3:10 PM IST
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Dolly Parton's estate ends security role of nephew Bryan Seaver

Dolly Parton's estate ends security role of nephew Bryan Seaver

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Dolly Parton's estate ends security role of nephew Bryan Seaver
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Dolly Parton's estate ends security role of nephew Bryan Seaver
Dolly Parton's estate ends security role of nephew Bryan Seaver

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