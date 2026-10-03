Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

Washington DC [US], October 3 (ANI): Bill Maher had a message for the new owners of HBO as Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros Discovery moves ahead.

According to Deadline, during Friday’s episode of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’, the comedian spoke about the merger and joked about his show now coming under the new company. Maher then referred to recent comments made about him by US President Donald Trump.

“The merger went through. Paramount now owns Warner Discovery, which owns HBO, which owns my ass,” Maher said during his opening monologue. “Whoever owns me now, don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me. Did you see what he said about me this weekend? He said my ratings are so low, ‘it’s just sad.’”

Maher then responded directly to Trump’s remarks about his ratings, saying that the comments did not bother him. “You know what, Mr. President? Your insults don’t bother me. Make up whatever shit you want about me, just don’t mention I went to Cornell,” he said.

The comments came as the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery deal moves toward completion. A US judge on Wednesday approved a settlement between Paramount and a group of 12 states that had challenged the deal on antitrust grounds, clearing the way for the merger to close.

CEO David Ellison said on Friday that the combined company will be known as Skydance, while Paramount and Warner Bros will continue to keep their individual identities, according to Deadline. (ANI)

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