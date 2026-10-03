Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/music/olivia-dean-faces-plagiarism-lawsuit-over-8216i8217ve-seen-it8217-accused-of-copying-bill-withers8217-8216just-the-two-of-us821720261003094347"> <p class="title">Olivia Dean faces plagiarism lawsuit over ‘I’ve Seen It’, accused of copying Bill Withers’ ‘Just the Two of Us’ </p> <a>

Olivia Dean faces plagiarism lawsuit over ‘I’ve Seen It’, accused of copying Bill Withers’ ‘Just the Two of Us’

Written By:
Last updated: October 3, 2026 11:18:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

Washington DC [US], October 3 (ANI): Bill Maher had a message for the new owners of HBO as Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros Discovery moves ahead.

According to Deadline, during Friday’s episode of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’, the comedian spoke about the merger and joked about his show now coming under the new company. Maher then referred to recent comments made about him by US President Donald Trump.

You Might Be Interested In

“The merger went through. Paramount now owns Warner Discovery, which owns HBO, which owns my ass,” Maher said during his opening monologue. “Whoever owns me now, don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me. Did you see what he said about me this weekend? He said my ratings are so low, ‘it’s just sad.’”

Maher then responded directly to Trump’s remarks about his ratings, saying that the comments did not bother him. “You know what, Mr. President? Your insults don’t bother me. Make up whatever shit you want about me, just don’t mention I went to Cornell,” he said.

The comments came as the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery deal moves toward completion. A US judge on Wednesday approved a settlement between Paramount and a group of 12 states that had challenged the deal on antitrust grounds, clearing the way for the merger to close.

CEO David Ellison said on Friday that the combined company will be known as Skydance, while Paramount and Warner Bros will continue to keep their individual identities, according to Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2026 11:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bill-maherdonald trumpentertainment newshbo-mergerparamount-mergerWarner Bros Discovery

RELATED News

Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery merger set to become 'Skydance'

Sitcom 'A Different World' renewed for Season 2

'Daredevil' actor Charlie Cox to star in theatrical play 'The King's Ransom'

Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role

"Proud moment": Chris Hemsworth celebrates his daughter's win in Bull riding competition

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games a 'valuable lesson' for future Olympic bids, says JOC president

Pitt loses QB Mason Heintschel, survives Virginia Tech to stay perfect

Fed may skip October but pull rate hike trigger in December

Asian Games a 'valuable lesson' for future Olympic bids, says JOC president

FLYDUBAI SAYS CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING INCIDENT STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION, NOT IN POSITION TO COMMENT FURTHER – SPOKESPERSON

US appeals court blocks Minnesota's AI 'nudification' law for now in XAI lawsuit

Asian Games a 'valuable lesson' for future Olympic bids, says JOC president

Motor racing-Antonelli finds his rhythm to top final Sepang practice

US court trims Joby's trade-secret case against Archer Aviation

Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’
Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’
Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’
Bill Maher tells new Skydance bosses, ‘don’t believe what Trump is tweeting about me’

QUICK LINKS