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Home > Hollywood > Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role

Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/daredevil-actor-charlie-cox-to-star-in-theatrical-play-the-kings-ransom20261002225520"> <p class="title">'Daredevil' actor Charlie Cox to star in theatrical play 'The King's Ransom'</p> <a>

'Daredevil' actor Charlie Cox to star in theatrical play 'The King's Ransom'

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Last updated: October 2, 2026 23:19:12 IST

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Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role

Washington DC [US], October 2 (ANI): Netflix has announced that Season 2 of the mystery horror series ‘The Watcher’ is set to begin production this fall in New York, reported Variety. 

According to the outlet, Season 1 stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale, and Isabel Gravitt will all return and reprise their respective roles. 

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The news comes roughly four years after the first season of the series aired back in October 2022. Originally conceived as a limited series, it was renewed for a second season at Netflix in November of that year along with fellow Ryan Murphy-Ian Brennan show ‘Monster.’ 

The fourth season of “Monster,” which focused on Lizzie Borden, recently launched.

According to the outlet, Murphy and Brennan created ‘The Watcher,’ with both serving as executive producers. Brennan serves as showrunner.

Crystle Roberson Dorsey directs and executive produces, with Nissa Diederich, Karl Frankenfield, Scott Robertson, Todd Kubrak, Tanase Popa, Watts, Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman, Eric Newman & Bryan Unkeless also executive producing.

According to the outlet, ‘The Watcher,’ which is loosely based on a true story of a family that buys a new home only to start receiving mysterious letters from someone calling themselves The Watcher, proved to be a hit when it premiered.

The series tallied an impressive 125 million hours viewed in its first week on the streamer, moving up to 148 million hours in its second week. It ultimately spent five weeks on the Netflix global top 10 English-language TV chart. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 11:19 PM IST
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Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role

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Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role
Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role
Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role
Horror series 'The Watcher' second season announced after four years, Naomi Watts to reprise her role

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