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Home > Hollywood > Cardi B says she won't be single forever, opens up about dating life

Cardi B says she won't be single forever, opens up about dating life

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jennifer-lopez-says-breakups-are-not-a-failure-as-she-celebrates-57th-birthday20260724201027"> <p class="title">Jennifer Lopez says "breakups are not a failure" as she celebrates 57th birthday</p> <a>

Jennifer Lopez says "breakups are not a failure" as she celebrates 57th birthday

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 23:22:11 IST

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Cardi B says she won't be single forever, opens up about dating life

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B has responded to fans urging her to remain single, making it clear that she has no intention of staying out of a relationship permanently.

Speaking during an X Spaces conversation, the Grammy-winning artist reflected on her personal life, her approach to dating, and the challenges of finding a partner while living in the public eye.

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Addressing fans who wanted her to stay single and “focused on herself,” Cardi said, “Bi–h, I’m not going to be single for the rest of my life. I was single throughout my whole tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything.”

The 33-year-old said she briefly returned to what she described as “some bulls—” before leaving the situation “right away.” Since then, she said she has been enjoying life on her own terms.

“I’ve been going outside. I’ve been chilling with friends. I’ve been vacationing. I’ve been drinking. I’ve been having a ball,” Cardi said.

However, she added that companionship remains an important part of life.

“Even me and my friends, even when we have a ball, we need some entertainment,” she said.

Cardi also spoke about how her celebrity status affects her dating life. She explained that her fame requires her to be more selective about potential partners and that developing feelings for someone is not easy.

“Could I pick better men? Probably. Maybe. So, whatever,” she said, before adding, “I’m not gonna be single forever. I need to be entertained. Life is cool. Life is everything. But it’s just like, all right, the pu–y needs love too.”

Cardi was most recently linked to NFL star Stefon Diggs. The pair welcomed a son in November 2025 and later had an on-again, off-again relationship, as per People magazine.

During the Los Angeles stop of her Little Miss Drama Tour in February, Cardi said she was no longer “f—ing” with Diggs. Days later, a source told People magazine that she had stepped back from the relationship.

“Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense,” the source said, adding, “The second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour.”

The source added, “She needs stability and wants the same for her kids,” while noting that the pair “might reconnect in the future.”

In May, another source told People magazine that Cardi “didn’t trust him” and “felt like things were going on behind her back.”

The source added that “She wasn’t in a place emotionally to deal with fighting and tension,” but said Diggs “stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work.”

According to the source, “It was enough of an effort to get her attention,” adding, “She still cares about him a lot.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 11:22 PM IST
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Cardi B says she won't be single forever, opens up about dating life

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Cardi B says she won't be single forever, opens up about dating life
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Cardi B says she won't be single forever, opens up about dating life
Cardi B says she won't be single forever, opens up about dating life

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