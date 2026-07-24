'Resident Evil' trailer released: Zach Cregger unveils new horror reboot ahead of comic-con

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Sony Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Resident Evil, director Zach Cregger’s new adaptation of the iconic Capcom video game franchise, ahead of the filmmaker’s Hall H appearance at Comic-Con.

The film, produced by Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film in association with TriStar Pictures, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18. The trailer introduces Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, a medical courier on his way to deliver a package to Raccoon City General Hospital. His routine assignment turns into a desperate fight for survival as a single terrifying night descends into chaos.

The footage opens with Bryan making his way through a snowy night to an isolated house after encountering trouble on the road. Speaking to his girlfriend over the phone, he says, “Some things have happened,” adding that he is in “a seriously f*cked-up situation,” and “we might not get to talk to each other again.”

The teaser then shifts into full-scale horror, featuring bloodied zombies, overturned vehicles, bodies falling and exploding in the snow-covered streets, and glimpses of towering creatures as Bryan struggles to survive.

Speaking earlier at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Cregger described the film as “a big, scary ride” that he hoped would be “true to the spirit of the games,” as quoted by Deadline.

Explaining his approach to the adaptation, the filmmaker said the movie will have “no narrative acrobatics, time jumps or disorienting chapter things.”

Instead, audiences will be “locked in with a protagonist on a foot journey through a world hell-bent on destroying them.”

The latest film marks another big-screen adaptation of Capcom’s long-running Resident Evil franchise, which debuted as a video game series in 1996.

The games revolve around the outbreak of a deadly virus linked to the mysterious Umbrella Corporation.

The franchise previously spawned a six-film series led by Milla Jovovich, beginning in 2002, which went on to earn more than USD 1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, as per Deadline.

Sony later revisited the property with the 2021 reboot Welcome to Raccoon City, directed by Johannes Roberts.

Alongside Austin Abrams, the new Resident Evil stars Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser. Cregger co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten.

The film is produced by Constantin Film and co-financed by the studio. Producers include Robert Kulzer, Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Carter Swan and Asad Qizilbash, while Oliver Berben, Victor Hadida, Richard Wright and Robert Bernacchi serve as executive producers.

‘Resident Evil’ is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)