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Home > Hollywood > Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years

Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/mary-mcdonnell-says-8216donnie-darko8217-was-way-ahead-of-its-time-recalls-working-with-patrick-swayze20260927192325"> <p class="title">Mary McDonnell says ‘Donnie Darko’ was "way ahead of its time", recalls working with Patrick Swayze</p> <a>

Mary McDonnell says ‘Donnie Darko’ was "way ahead of its time", recalls working with Patrick Swayze

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Last updated: September 27, 2026 20:54:15 IST

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Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): Courteney Cox has opened up about her long-running projects and meticulous creative process, saying she considers herself “exhausting” because she cares deeply about every detail of the work she takes on.

In an interview with People magazine, the 62-year-old actor reflected on her decade-long run on Friends, six seasons of Cougar Town and seven Scream films, explaining why she is drawn to projects that endure.

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“I did 10 years of ‘Friends.’ Six years of ‘Cougar Town.’ I’m very into things that last a long time,” Cox said.

“If I like something, I want it to last,” she added.

Cox also discussed ‘Evil Genius’, her new directorial project, which she worked on for eight years. The dark comedy thriller, starring Patricia Arquette and David Harbour, was written by Courtenay Miles and is based on the infamous 2003 “pizza bomber” case.

According to Cox, getting the film made was challenging, with a lockdown and two separate strikes occurring during the eight-year process.

“It was really hard to get off the ground,” she said, adding, “There was a lockdown, two different strikes. I’ve been working on it for eight years through all of that. And I just could not let it go.”

“I had to make this,” Cox said, adding, “I was not gonna let it go. And I fought and fought and fought through all these obstacles.”

Cox said she had a “great experience” directing the project and praised its cast and crew. Her daughter, Coco, 22, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, also has a small role in the film.

“Coco is a small part in Evil Genius, but she’s a really good actor,” Cox told People magazine.

She said Coco takes acting seriously and has studied at the William Esper Studio.

“I can’t wait to actually direct her when I get to spend a lot of time with it,” Cox said, describing the experience of directing Evil Genius as “incredible.”

Alongside her acting and filmmaking work, Cox has also continued developing Homecourt, the luxury homecare and fragrance brand she launched in 2022. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 27, 2026 8:54 PM IST
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Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years

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Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years

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Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years
Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years
Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years
Courteney Cox reveals why she "could not let go" of 'Evil Genius' after eight years

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