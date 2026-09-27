Robert Pattinson says his Batman would be “tough” to fit into James Gunn’s DC Universe

Washington DC [US], September 27 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson has said it would be difficult for his version of Batman from Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ to exist within filmmaker James Gunn’s DC Universe, citing the distinct tone and style of the franchise, Variety reported.

Pattinson, who first portrayed Bruce Wayne in the 2022 film ‘The Batman’, addressed speculation about his character joining Gunn’s DCU in an interview.

“I think it would be kind of tough to have this version of Bruce outside of that world,” Pattinson said.

The actor explained that playing the character requires a deep commitment because of the film’s lengthy production process and its darker atmosphere.

“It’s one of the only characters, I guess, because of the length of the shoots, but also it’s such a specific kind of [style]; the tone of it gets inside you,” he said, Variety reported

“I remember that happened to me the last time I did it, it took a while. You’re just in the dark the whole time. Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can’t see anything for like months. It does affect you, like you feel strange afterwards,” Pattinson added, Variety reported

Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’ introduced a darker and more grounded interpretation of the iconic DC character, with Pattinson playing a younger Bruce Wayne investigating corruption and crime in Gotham City.

The film was released in 2022 and received attention for its distinct approach compared with previous Batman adaptations.

Meanwhile, James Gunn’s ‘Superman’, released in 2025, presented a different tone for the DC Universe, offering a lighter interpretation of the superhero while exploring emotional themes.

Pattinson’s standalone franchise is set to continue with ‘The Batman Part II’, which is scheduled to release in theatres on February 18, 2028, Variety reported.

The upcoming sequel will continue Reeves’ vision of Gotham and Pattinson’s portrayal of the masked vigilante, separate from Gunn’s broader DC Universe storyline. (ANI)

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