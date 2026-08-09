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Home > Hollywood > Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"

Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/govinda-recalls-rajesh-khanna-dharmendra-never-worked-on-image-making-says-their-work-created-their-image20260809145120"> <p class="title">Govinda recalls Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra never worked on image-making, says "their work created their image"</p> <a>

Govinda recalls Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra never worked on image-making, says "their work created their image"

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Last updated: August 9, 2026 15:43:13 IST

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Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson has responded to the mixed reviews of Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’, saying mixed critical reactions are simply part of the entertainment business while expressing pride in the film and its cultural representation.

The movie has earned USD 266 million globally since its July 10 premiere, according to Deadline.

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Despite the response, Johnson said what mattered was that “the culture really stood up” in the Polynesian-inspired story.

“Our first two reviews came out. I’ll never forget it… They were amazing. I was like, wow,” Johnson told People magazine, recalling the film’s early reviews. He said the reviews then “went another way, as sometimes happens.”

“That’s just the way it goes because we’re in this business,” Johnson added.

Johnson, who received a Golden Globe nomination, returned as the demigod Maui in the live-action adaptation after first voicing the character in Disney’s animated Moana a decade ago. The live-action film is directed by Thomas Kail and stars Catherina Laga’aia as Moana.

Reflecting on the film’s performance and reception, Johnson said the focus should extend beyond its opening weekend.

“The challenge was, okay, let’s remember, though, what’s going to be beyond this opening weekend. Let’s remember what’s happening right now and the noise that’s happening right now,” he said, adding, “If you love it, great. If you don’t, no problem.”

The film’s box office performance has also drawn attention from Disney. CEO Josh D’Amaro recently addressed the lower-than-expected turnout in a letter to shareholders, saying that even when franchise films such as The Mandalorian and Grogu and the live-action Moana do not meet box office expectations, investments in those properties can benefit other parts of the company.

D’Amaro said Moana is “expected to be a strong title on Disney+,” building on the success of the original animated film, which he described as one of the most streamed movies of all time. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 9, 2026 3:43 PM IST
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Tags: disney-filmDwayne Johnsonlive-action-moanamoana-reviewpolynesian-culture

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Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"

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Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"

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Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"
Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"
Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"
Dwayne Johnson defends live-action 'Moana' amid mixed reviews, says "that's just the way it goes"

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