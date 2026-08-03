Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling welcome new member to their family

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): Hollywood couple Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have welcomed a new furry member to their family, according to E! News.

Mendes took to Instagram to introduce the couple’s newly adopted rescue dog, Charlie, sharing a series of photos and videos of the pup with their family.

“Introducing Charlie, our newest member of our familia,” Mendes wrote alongside the post. “We’re in love! Gracias to @californiadoodlerescues.”

The pictures showed Mendes spending time with Charlie in a lush field, while another featured the brown doodle playing with the family’s older dog, Magic. She also shared a video of herself petting both dogs before hugging Charlie, according to E! News.

California Doodle Rescue also celebrated the adoption, commenting, “Congratulations!!!! They have the best parents in town!!!!”

Mendes and Gosling, who share daughters Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 10, have largely kept their family life private since beginning their relationship in 2011.

The adoption comes days after Mendes celebrated Gosling’s casting as Marvel’s Ghost Rider.

Sharing a fan-edited clip from their 2012 film ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’, where the couple first met, Mendes referenced her character from the 2007 film ‘Ghost Rider’, captioning the post, “Love, Roxy,” according to E! News.

The clip featured Gosling’s character walking through a carnival before mounting a motorcycle, with a fan suggesting he would be “a perfect casting for Ghost Rider,” according to E! News.

Earlier this year, Mendes also spoke about making time for each other despite their busy schedules.

“Yeah, we do have date nights regularly,” she told People in an interview published in April, adding that their “together-time” consists of “all the unmentionables.”

“I don’t know what else to say,” she said. “We like movies and we like going to the movies so we try to keep that alive.”

Speaking about how they manage public attention during outings, Mendes said, “People are usually cool. If you want attention, you go to certain places, and if you don’t, you know where to go. We do the latter.” (ANI)

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