Gavin Leatherwood joins Nina Dobrev in romantic comedy 'It Happened One Summer'

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star Gavin Leatherwood has joined the cast of romantic comedy ‘It Happened One Summer,’ the adaptation of Tessa Bailey’s book opposite Nina Dobrev, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, production on the film is underway in New York, with Leatherwood joining an ensemble that already includes Nina Dobrev, Tyler Hoechlin and Virginia Gardner. The movie is directed by Peter Hutchings.

The film follows Piper Bellinger, a glamorous L.A. It Girl whose glittering world comes crashing down after a viral mishap gets her cancelled overnight. Cut off from her wealthy family’s safety net, she is exiled to a rugged fishing town with one ultimatum: fix up her late father’s dive bar – or lose everything. There, she butts heads with Brendan, a gruff sea captain who has zero patience for influencers. As per the description, Brendan is “the last person she expected – and exactly what she needs.” But he’s not the only sexy sea dog around, with Leatherwood set to play Fox Thornton, “a charismatic ladies’ man whose easy charm masks a deeper loyalty and vulnerability,” reads the description of the movie as quoted by Variety.

“It wasn’t easy to find someone with the charm and swagger of Fox Thornton, but we did it! So thrilled to have Gavin on board. Gavin was the missing piece — he walked in, and the whole cast lifted,” added Hutchings. “Nina and Virginia are brilliant together as the Bellinger sisters, and with Tyler and Gavin alongside them, we’ve got something really special,” said Tessa Bailey as quoted by Variety.

‘It Happened One Summer’ has been translated into 25 languages, with two million copies sold in the U.S. alone. It is the first instalment in the Bellinger Sisters series, described as one of the best-selling contemporary romance series of the past decade, reported Variety. (ANI)

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