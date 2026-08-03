LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith

Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/warhammer-40000-animation-series-in-works-henry-cavill-to-produce20260803230141"> <p class="title">'Warhammer 40,000' animation series in works, Henry Cavill to produce</p> <a>

'Warhammer 40,000' animation series in works, Henry Cavill to produce

Written By:
Last updated: August 3, 2026 23:21:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): On the heels of his breakout turn as his late uncle Michael Jackson in ‘Michael’, actor Jaafar Jackson has found his next project in the action thriller Supermax, reported Deadline.

According to Deadline, the actor has joined the cast alongside Will Smith and AnnaSophia Robb. The details of his role are being kept under wraps, but it’s said to be pivotal to the film’s central plot, revolving around two FBI agents (Smith & Robb) investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the impenetrable walls of a maximum-security prison.

You Might Be Interested In

David Gordon Green is directing from a script by David Weil and David J. Rosen. The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman are producing alongside Smith and Adam Fishbach for Westbrook Studios.

According to the outlet, Scribes Weil and Rosen will exec produce alongside associate producer Natalie Laine Williams.

Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, President of Film Alexandra Loewy, COO Thom Zadra, and SVP Spencer Ela will also exec produce, alongside James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez for Westbrook Studios.

Jackson garnered critical acclaim for his transformative turn as the King of Pop, in Michael, the film from Antoine Fuqua, which now stands as the highest grossing biopic of all time, ahead of Oppenheimer and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, ‘Michael’ follows Jackson’s rise to fame, further covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 band with his brothers in the 1960s to his ‘Bad’ tour in the late 1980s.

Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrayed the lead role as the pop icon, while Juliano Valdi stepped in as younger Michael Jackson. Both of them made their film debuts with ‘Michael’.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine. The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson’s family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50, according to Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 3, 2026 11:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: action-thrillerentertainmentJaafar Jacksonsupermaxwill smith

RELATED News

'Warhammer 40,000' animation series in works, Henry Cavill to produce

Gavin Leatherwood joins Nina Dobrev in romantic comedy 'It Happened One Summer'

First look of Yukino Kishii from series adaptation of Riku Onda's novel 'The Aosawa Murders' out, to stream from November 8

Morgan Wallen returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200; Charli xcx debuts at No. 3 with 'Music, Fashion, Film'

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling welcome new member to their family

LATEST NEWS

US House panel seeks briefing on OpenAI's AI agent security breach

Snap beats revenue estimates on ad boost from World Cup, shares jump

Fritz downs Jodar to lift Washington title

Death toll from Venezuela June earthquakes tops 6,000

Palantir lifts annual revenue forecast as data analytics spending booms

Trading Day: Dow record, yen vibrations

Williams sisters receive doubles wild card for Cincinnati Open

UPDATE 1-Williams to buy Momentum Midstream for $5.5 billion

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debut sets all-time record at domestic box office

Palantir raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand from US government, commercial customers

Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith
Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith
Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith
Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith

QUICK LINKS