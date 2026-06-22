Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino to act in Jamie Adams upcoming directorial

Washington DC [US], June 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has boarded the cast of Jamie Adams’s directorial after working together in the film ‘Only What We Carry’, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival 2026 earlier this month, reported Variety.

The movie is backed by New York-based producers Yale Entertainment, whom Adams met in person while at Tribeca. According to the outlet, Tarantino will act opposite Kylie Minogue in the film. The title and plot of the project are currently under wraps.

Citing the local outlet, Variety reported that the ‘Kill Bill’ director and the pop star were spotted over the weekend in the Welsh town of Porthcawl, where they shot scenes of a funeral at Newton Church and a wake at the Saltwater Inn.

The film also stars Welsh actors Karen Paullada, Julian Lewis Jones, Craig Russell and Siwan Morris. Recently, Karen Paullada shared glimpses from the shoot on her Instagram handle alongside the other actors.

She wrote, “Awesome filming with Julian Lewis Jones, Craig Russell, Siwan Morris and other legends. All steered and put together by the one and only Jamie Adams.”

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According to the variety, Adams’ last project, ‘Only What We Carry,’ is about the romantic entanglements between a dancer, her sister and her former choreographer. It was shot in six days in Deauville, France and backed by a French production company. Apart from Tarantino, the film also starred Simon Pegg, Sofia Boutella and Charlotte Gainsbourg in the lead roles.

Adams told Variety he cold-pitched Tarantino the part of a wealthy benefactor in the film, writing to him directly to offer him a part.

“I sent him the story outline and a letter. I was just very honest about believing in him as an actor. Improvisation, the way I use it, is about being present and reacting organically. He’s one of the greatest conversational storytellers. I thought that would be incredible in character. I didn’t think I’d hear back. But two weeks later, on a Sunday, his agent emailed saying Quentin was intrigued and wanted a Zoom,” said the director as quoted by Variety.

“Then I got on Zoom. And once you hear his voice, you’re transported. It’s like Disneyland for filmmakers. The conversation went everywhere, from movies, to a Welsh sitcom called ‘Gavin & Stacey,’ to what his life was like, what my life was like. At one point he tried to talk about the character, and said ‘I’ve written quite a few questions here about the character,’ and I said, ‘No, this isn’t the moment for that. That’s the next conversation.’ As soon as I got off, I thought, ‘Why did I say that?’ And he told me later that he loved that moment in that first conversation because he was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be directed.’ Two days later, he was on board,” added the director as quoted by Variety.

Jamie Adams’ last directorial was ‘Let’s Love’, starring Martin Freeman, Josh Hutcherson, Malin Akerman, Jess Weixler and Craig Roberts. It was released earlier this year. (ANI)

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