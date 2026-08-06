Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"

Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/this-journey-challenged-me-says-mini-mathur-after-lifting-alliance-trophy20260806135240"> <p class="title">"This journey challenged me...," says Mini Mathur after lifting 'Alliance' trophy</p> <a>

"This journey challenged me...," says Mini Mathur after lifting 'Alliance' trophy

Written By:
Last updated: August 6, 2026 14:52:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"

Los Angeles [US], August 6 (ANI): Entrepreneur and author Amanda Frances has announced her exit from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ after appearing in the show’s 15th season, saying she is “grateful for the experience” but feels it is time to move on, according to People.

Frances, 40, shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, August 5, revealing that her journey with the Bravo reality series has come to an end.

You Might Be Interested In

“My time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is complete,” Frances wrote. “Saying yes to this show was one of the boldest, wildest, most clarifying things I’ve ever done.”

Expressing gratitude for her time on the show, she added, “And I am genuinely grateful, grateful for the experience. The women. The viewers who saw me, rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes.”

Frances said that while the show provided her with an “incredible platform,” it also helped her recognise the strength of her personal foundation.

“A platform is not the same thing as a foundation. And one of the greatest gifts of the experience was seeing just how strong my foundation actually is,” she wrote, according to People.

The entrepreneur also highlighted her upcoming memoir Holy F*ck, set to release on August 18, along with her plans to focus on her marriage to Eddie Tsivislavsky and raising her children — Canaan, 3, Delilah, 2, Liam, 9, and Shoshana, 7. Frances and Tsivislavsky’s son Zion passed away at five days old in 2022, as per the outlet.

Frances reflected on the lessons she learned during her time on the reality show, writing, “Every room has something to teach you,” and adding that some experiences can expand, challenge and remind people of who they already are.

“Your next move does not require anyone’s approval. Your evolution does not need a permission slip. And you can be grateful for an opportunity and know when it’s time to leave,” she wrote.

She ended her post with, “And obviously… Say it with me: I win in the end.”

Frances’ co-star Jennifer Tilly reacted to the announcement, writing, “Amanda, Good luck on your journey going forward. I can’t wait to read your new book! You are so funny and sweet and smart. We will miss you,” according to People.

During her single season on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, Frances sparked conversations among cast members and viewers over her income sources and her online courses about manifesting money. She also faced criticism from some viewers over her approach to handling conflicts.

Earlier, Frances told People that she considers herself a “calm, peaceful person” and questioned whether her emotionally regulated approach was “triggering” for some of her co-stars.

She explained that she often wondered whether sharing her thoughts during heated moments would be meaningful, saying she was not always in an environment where people were focused on personal growth and self-development, according to People.

Frances appeared alongside Sutton Brown, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Bozoma Saint John and Rachel Zoe in the show’s 15th season. Bravo has not officially announced the renewal status of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 16. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 2:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amanda-francesauthorentrepreneurexitmemoirreality TVrhobh

RELATED News

'Primetime' trailer examines Media Ethics With Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen

Giorgia Whigham joins Kevin Bacon in horror thriller 'Summoner'

Aisling Bea joins Brendan Fraser, Jeff Daniels in sci-fi thriller 'Starman'

Adam Sandler announces 'Grown Ups 3' as filming begins in New Jersey

Tori Spelling breaks silence on '90210MG' exit amid Jennie Garth feud rumours

LATEST NEWS

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

Manchester City open to selling Rodri – report

UPDATE 1-Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Cloudflare shares jump after forecast raise on higher AI-driven spending

Cloudflare shares jump after forecast raise on higher AI-driven spending

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Manchester City open to selling Rodri

TABLE-US July nonfarm payrolls data

Take-Two sticks to annual bookings outlook, says on track for 'GTA VI' November launch

Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"
Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"
Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"
Amanda Frances exits 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' after one season, says "my time on the show is complete"

QUICK LINKS