Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/gaurav-gupta-turns-childhood-paris-dream-into-reality-with-permanent-couture-home20261006111940"> <p class="title">Gaurav Gupta turns childhood Paris dream into reality with permanent couture home</p> <a>

Gaurav Gupta turns childhood Paris dream into reality with permanent couture home

Written By:
Last updated: October 6, 2026 16:25:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

Washington [US], October 6 (ANI): Marvel star Simu Liu has married his fiancée Allison Hsu in a wedding ceremony in France, more than a year after their Paris engagement.

The 37-year-old actor, best known for starring in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, and 30-year-old Hsu, a digital marketing director for Interscope Records, tied the knot in France following their engagement in Paris in May 2025, as per People magazine.

You Might Be Interested In

The couple first sparked romance rumours in November 2022 before making their red carpet debut later that month at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Violent Night.’

Liu has publicly expressed his affection for Hsu throughout their relationship.

In August 2023, the ‘Barbie’ actor shared a birthday tribute to Hsu on Instagram, writing, “Whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand.”

Their relationship reached a major milestone when the couple announced their engagement from a Paris balcony.

The announcement featured a massive diamond ring and the caption, “Us forever.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJhaZRtMZza/?img_index=1

The proposal also came with a surprise connection to pop star Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Liu revealed that he had contacted Swift’s team because Hsu is a dedicated fan and Swift’s music had played a special role in the early stages of their relationship.

Swift responded by sending a custom video congratulating the couple, a gesture Liu said left his fiancée completely speechless. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 4:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: allison-hsufranceMarvelparis-engagementsimu-liuwedding

RELATED News

Sicario 3: Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin reunite for third film

‘Imperfect Women’ returns for second season

Sylvester Stallone-led 'Tulsa King' renewed for 5th season 

‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62

Director Matt Reeves steps away from 'The Batman Part II' production due to "family matter"

LATEST NEWS

US judge to hold hearing on Disney bid to block FCC license review

SAP-backed Tereina launches payment service inside SAP's business software

Factbox-Global healthcare companies invest billions to boost US presence

Divya Raas Navratri 2026 Returns to Mumbai with 10 Days of Music, Garba and Celebration

Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms

BRIEF-MNT-Halan IPO Offer Size Of 320,000,000 Ordinary Shares; About $150 Mln, Says Bookrunner

US judge to hold hearing on Disney bid to block FCC license review

Fusion firm Type One in $200 million Siemens Energy-backed raise

AI hopes, industrial malaise drive boom in German startups

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married: Couple ties the knot in France

QUICK LINKS