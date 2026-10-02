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Home > Hollywood > Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride

Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/pedro-pascal-starrer-8216behemoth8217-to-close-newport-beach-film-festival20261002123331"> <p class="title">Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival</p> <a>

Pedro Pascal-starrer ‘Behemoth!’ to close Newport Beach Film Festival

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Last updated: October 2, 2026 13:18:14 IST

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Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride

Los Angeles [US], October 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper is set to star as field commander Duke in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot, which will be directed by Danny McBride, Variety reported. 

Plot details and further casting for the film remain under wraps. Paramount has said the movie will offer a fresh take on the iconic Hasbro toy line. McBride has written the screenplay with Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri.

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Paramount also confirmed that the new ‘G.I. Joe’ film has been “uncoupled” from the ‘Transformers’ franchise. A crossover between the two properties had been teased at the end of the 2023 film ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, as per the outlet. 

Cooper, a 12-time Oscar nominee, is known for his performances in films including ‘A Star Is Born’, ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘American Sniper’.

He is currently in production on an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel, which he is directing and in which he stars alongside Margot Robbie and Monica Barbaro.

‘G.I. Joe’ will mark McBride’s first major directing effort on a feature film. He previously directed the pilot episode of the HBO comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ and several episodes of ‘Vice Principals’, according to Variety. 

The upcoming project will also mark a significant move into major action filmmaking for McBride, who has primarily worked in comedy.

‘G.I. Joe’ is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Zev Foreman for Hasbro Entertainment.

Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg are also developing several other major intellectual property projects beyond ‘G.I. Joe’.

Among them is a sequel to ‘Days of Thunder’, with Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway attached to star. The studio is also working on a ‘World War Z’ sequel, a new ‘Paranormal Activity’ film with James Wan, a new ‘Star Trek’ project, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ and a ‘Call of Duty’ movie, according to Variety. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 1:18 PM IST
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Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride
Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride
Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride
Bradley Cooper to star as Duke in ‘G.I. Joe’ reboot from Danny McBride

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