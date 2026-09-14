Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival

Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8216fauda8217-season-5-draws-global-attention-with-gripping-october-7-focused-episodes20260914101122"> <p class="title">‘Fauda’ season 5 draws global attention with gripping October 7-focused episodes</p> <a>

‘Fauda’ season 5 draws global attention with gripping October 7-focused episodes

Written By:
Last updated: September 14, 2026 10:38:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival

Jerusalem [Israel], September 14 (ANI): Israel’s Culture Minister Miki Zohar criticised the Israeli documentary NAZA and announced that he would “act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship” of its directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. 

Days after winning the Special Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival, the directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor have come under scrutiny from ministers in Israel after it alleged the country’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. 

You Might Be Interested In

Israeli Minister Miki Zohar penned a note on his X handle to express his surprise at the victory of the movie at the Venice Film Festival. He described the movie as “vile” and condemned it as an act of “betrayal” against the state.

According to a translation provided by X, Zohar wrote, “The win of the vile film NZA  at the Venice Festival is shocking. The self-loathing that burns in the creators, who are willing to harm their homeland just to get applause from antisemites around the world, is inconceivable and constitutes a betrayal of the state. This is exactly the reason I led the important reform in cinema so that Israeli citizens will no longer have to pay from their own pockets for the harm to IDF soldiers and the State of Israel. As Minister of Culture, I will act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship of these despicable creators for betraying the state.”

NAZA, a late addition to the competition lineup in Venice, received a record 25-minute standing ovation at its premiere there. On Saturday night, it won the festival’s Special Jury Prize. The film is directed by Israeli Jews Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, two of the four directors of the Oscar-winning documentary ‘No Other Land’. 

According to Deadline, in the documentary, director Abraham appears on camera, interviewing his subjects on the rooftop; they explain that “NAZA” is a Hebrew acronym used by the Israel Defence Forces to signify collateral damage, an acceptable loss of civilian life incurred while trying to kill suspected Hamas militants. 

The film suggests the number of “NAZA” considered acceptable in each attack was elastic. In some cases, it would be under a dozen, but in others it could be 200 or even 500 people deemed permissible collateral damage, according to Israeli military personnel interviewed in the film, as reported by Deadline. 

The documentary was shot in secrecy at night on the rooftops of Tel Aviv and features revelatory interviews with 24 Israeli military intelligence officers and soldiers. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 10:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Citizenshipentertainmentisraeli-documentarymiki-zohar-criticismnaza-controversy

RELATED News

Emmy Awards 2026: ‘The Pitt’ eyes history as ‘Widow’s Bay’, ‘Hacks’ battle for Best Comedy

Venice Film Festival Awards 2026: May El-Toukhy’s ‘Woman Unknown’ takes Golden Lion

"I made a promise to come back…": Celine Dion returns to live concerts after a six-year hiatus following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson, wife Catherine announce end of 20 year marriage

'Practical Magic 2' star Joey King dismisses facelift rumours after Met Gala appearance, reveals beauty routine

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-ISS Targets Average Annual Organic Growth Above 5% In 2026-2028

Analysis-ASML extends chipmaking dominance as customers embrace High NA

Tesla sets up Vietnam unit, registration filing shows

Manny Machado homers as Padres finish off weekend sweep of Giants

BRIEF-METLEN Energy & Metals And PETRONAS Enter LNG Supply Agreement For Southeast Europe

Analysis-ASML extends chipmaking dominance as customers embrace High NA

Shares skid in Asia as oil climbs, rate hikes loom

Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities

Manny Machado homers as Padres finish off weekend sweep of Giants

Viasat, UAE's Space42 commit up to $1 billion to satellite connectivity venture

Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival
Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival
Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival
Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival

QUICK LINKS