'Practical Magic 2' star Joey King dismisses facelift rumours after Met Gala appearance, reveals beauty routine

Washington DC [US], September 12 (ANI): Actor Joey King has dismissed speculation that she underwent plastic surgery ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, saying her red carpet appearance was the result of skincare, beauty treatments and a temporary fasting routine rather than cosmetic procedures, according to E! News.

Speaking on the recent episode of the ‘In Your Dreams’ podcast with Owen Thiele, the ‘Practical Magic 2’ star addressed online rumours that surfaced after her appearance at fashion’s biggest night in May.

“I didn’t get a facelift. I’m glad we’re talking about this,” King said.

The actor clarified that she did not undergo any cosmetic procedures before the event but did make a few temporary changes to prepare for the red carpet.

“What I did do, I got a spray tan. And then I did a 36-hour fast. No food, nothing but water, which I don’t promote that,” she said, according to E! News.

King explained that she decided to fast after returning from a bachelorette party.

“What happened was I was at a bachelorette party the weekend before, and I was looking swollen, and I was drinking a lot. I looked busted. And I was like, ‘I gotta do a reset. I’m going to do a 24-hour fast,'” she said.

She added that the fast ultimately lasted around 36 hours.

“It wound up being like 36 hours and everything,” King said, while noting that fasting is “good for you to do once a month if you’re healthy enough to do it anyway.”

The actor also shared details of the beauty treatments she underwent before the Met Gala.

“I got a lymphatic massage, and then I got a facial the day before the Met. And then on the day of the Met, I had another face lymphatic massage,” she said.

“We were doing everything we could to look amazing on the carpet. And guess what? It worked because everybody thought I had plastic surgery, but I didn’t,” King added, according to E! News.

King was also recently seen at the London premiere of ‘Practical Magic 2’, where she attended alongside co-stars Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Maisie Williams.

Sharing moments from the premiere on Instagram, the actor wrote, “London, you made these witches so very happy.” (ANI)

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