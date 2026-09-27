"It’s come at a terrible price…": Sylvester Stallone opens up about Bulimia struggle

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI): Sylvester Stallone has opened up about his intense focus on physique during the height of his career, revealing that he struggled with bulimia and used steroids while preparing for ‘Rocky III.’

In an interview with The New York Times, as cited by E! News, Stallone said his pursuit of a highly defined, athletic physique became an “obsession” as he sought to shape his body for his action roles.

“I started to think: Design your body like a jaguar, a cat. Not big like Arnold Schwarzenegger, but more feral and aggressive and very limber and athletic,” Stallone said, adding, “It became an obsession. Really bad. It got to the point where I became bulimic.”

Stallone, who played boxer Rocky Balboa in the 1982 film Rocky III, said he reached 2.6 per cent body fat while working on the movie.

“I got down to 2.6 per cent body fat when I was doing Rocky III,” he said, adding, “I couldn’t hold anything down. Or I didn’t want to keep it down because I became so obsessed with staying at that point of fitness, literally an obsessive body-worship kind of thing.”

The actor also spoke openly about his use of steroids during his career. Stallone said that, in his view, achieving his desired level of fitness without “additives and drugs” was not possible.

“Nobody” achieves their fitness goals “without additives and drugs, period,” Stallone said, adding, “I don’t care what they say.”

Asked directly whether he had used steroids, Stallone responded, “Oh, my god, you have to.” He added that he approached their use in cycles, saying, “six weeks on, six weeks off.”

Stallone acknowledged that the practice had lasting consequences. He said steroid use “took a terrible toll” on his body and described his approach to fitness during that period as “very masochistic.”

The actor said he experienced a different relationship with his body while making Cop Land, the 1997 crime drama in which he played a physically weaker character.

“It wasn’t until I did Cop Land, when I had to play the weakest guy in the room, partially deaf, overweight, that I felt somewhat liberated,” Stallone said, adding, “Then things went sideways and I just fell out of grace with Hollywood.”

Looking back, Stallone said he had “abused my body” and detailed the surgeries he underwent over the years, including nine back operations, two shoulder operations and three neck fusions.

“Everything is held together with baling wire,” he said, while adding that he still wants to remain in good shape.

Reflecting on his career and the physical demands he placed on himself, Stallone said he would make different choices if he could go back.

“It’s come at a terrible price,” he admitted, adding, “If I could do it over again, I would say, ‘Let someone else carry the banner and don’t do your own stunts.’ I don’t know what it was about hurting myself all the time.” (ANI)

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