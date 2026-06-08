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Home > Hollywood > It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby

It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ever-after-les-miserables-actor-patrick-godfrey-passes-away-at-9320260607224013"> <p class="title">'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93</p> <a>

'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 10:05:11 IST

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It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby

Los Angeles [US], June 8 (ANI): Actor Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner have revealed the gender of their first child together.

The couple shared the happy news with fans through a video on Instagram, where they were seen sitting together in front of a laptop to find out the baby’s gender.

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In the video, Taylor and Tay clicked through the reveal before the word “GIRL” appeared on the screen in pink letters. The couple immediately screamed with excitement as they learned they were expecting a baby girl. The video also showed Tay breaking down in tears before Taylor hugged her and kissed her on the forehead.

Along with the video, the couple also added a caption that read, “Our little secret is now yours.”

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A post shared by Tay Lautner (@taylautner)

The Twilight star and his wife made their relationship public in 2018. Lautner proposed romantically in November 2021, and the couple exchanged vows on November 11, 2022, at Epoch Estate Wines in California’s picturesque wine country, as per PEOPLE.

After their special day, the newlyweds opened up to PEOPLE about the details of their intimate wedding, revealing how “everything felt so surreal,” said Tay. “We were both very involved in the process, so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure.”

“We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us, and we wanted all of them to be part of the day,” Lautner recalled.Tay and Lautner were first introduced by Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore.

He told PEOPLE in January 2022 that he met Tay while on hiatus from acting. “I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends. And I met my fiancee out of it, so it all worked out,” explained Lautner. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 10:05 AM IST
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Tags: Baby Girlgender-revealhollywood-coupleInstagram Videotay-lautnertaylor-lautner

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It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby

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It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby

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It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby
It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby
It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby
It's a Girl! Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, wife announce gender of first baby

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