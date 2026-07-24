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Home > Hollywood > Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released

Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/anupam-kher-expresses-gratitude-after-being-felicitated-with-special-award-at-national-indian-film-festival-of-australia20260724205310"> <p class="title">Anupam Kher expresses gratitude after being felicitated with special award at National Indian Film Festival of Australia</p> <a>

Anupam Kher expresses gratitude after being felicitated with special award at National Indian Film Festival of Australia

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 21:32:11 IST

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Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Pete Davidson has unveiled his dramatic transformation for his upcoming crime film Tommy Karate, with production now underway in Atlanta on the biographical drama based on the life of convicted Mafia killer Tommy Pitera.

A newly released black-and-white first-look image shows the 32-year-old actor in character as the notorious Bonanno crime family leader, sporting noticeably longer hair and coloured contacts while staring pensively into the distance.

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According to People magazine, Tommy Karate stars Davidson in the titular role of real-life mobster Tommy Pitera and chronicles the pursuit and capture of one of America’s most notorious criminals.

The film is based on Philip Carlo’s 2009 book ‘The Butcher: Anatomy of a Mafia Psychopath’, which explores Pitera’s early life and his rise within the Italian Mafia in New York City.

Pitera, who grew up in Gravesend, Brooklyn, was suspected of as many as 60 murders and earned the nickname “Tommy Karate” because of his martial arts skills.

The official synopsis states that the film will “chart the pursuit and capture of one of America’s most ruthless mobsters and serial killers by notorious DEA Agent Jim Hunt.”

According to the release, Pitera carried out a series of murders across several Brooklyn neighbourhoods, including Sheepshead Bay, throughout the 1970s until his arrest and trial in the early 1990s.

Davidson also serves as a producer on the project and co-wrote the screenplay with director Justin Chon and Joseph Gay.

A source close to Davidson told People magazine, “Pete’s been working on this film with Justin [the director] for years. He’s excited to be bringing it to life.”

Earlier this year, Davidson spoke about his long association with the project and what it means to him.

“Tommy Karate is the greatest mob story never told,” Davidson said in a statement to Deadline in March, adding, “I’ve been working on this for over three years, and I’m beyond thrilled that it’s finally in motion. Playing a role like this is a dream job. We have a great team behind this one, and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve come up with.”

Pitera, now 71, is serving a life sentence at USP Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky, following his 1992 conviction for six murders and his role in a Brooklyn drug-dealing operation, according to People magazine.

Tommy Karate marks one of Davidson’s first major dramatic film roles after becoming known for performances in comedy projects such as Set It Up, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The King of Staten Island, and Riff Raff.

The film also features Simon Rex, Camila Mendes and Paul Walter Hauser in key roles. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 9:32 PM IST
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Tags: bonanno-crime-familyCrime Dramamafia-filmPete Davidsontommy-karatetommy-pitera

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Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released

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Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released

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Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released
Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released
Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released
Pete Davidson transforms for upcoming crime drama Tommy Karate, first look released

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