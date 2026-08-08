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Home > Hollywood > "I will always work with her": Ryan Murphy says Ariana Grande can return to 'American Horror Story'

"I will always work with her": Ryan Murphy says Ariana Grande can return to 'American Horror Story'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/heated-rivalry-features-justice-smith-charlie-gillespie20260808020803"> <p class="title">'Heated Rivalry' features Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie</p> <a>

'Heated Rivalry' features Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie

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Last updated: August 8, 2026 10:33:15 IST

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"I will always work with her": Ryan Murphy says Ariana Grande can return to 'American Horror Story'

Washington DC [US], August 8 (ANI): ‘American Horror Story’ creator Ryan Murphy has left the door open for Ariana Grande to return to the horror anthology series, saying he would “always work with her” despite the singer’s exit from the upcoming 13th season, according to E! News.

Grande was initially set to be part of Season 13, but her plans to balance the production with her tour led to her stepping away from the upcoming season. Murphy said he understood the decision and even suggested that her role could be revived in a future season.

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“She was like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to juggle the tour with this,'” Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published August 6. “And I said, ‘OK, if you can’t, we can push to another season.’ She said, ‘Great.'”

Murphy, 60, praised Grande, 33, as a “great friend” while keeping details of the role she had been considered for under wraps. He described it as a “very big swing” and suggested that the character could eventually return, according to E! News.

“I might bring that back for another season, per Ariana’s availability,” he said. “I think the world of her.”

The creator also reflected on his previous collaboration with Grande on Scream Queens, saying he was keen to work with the singer again.

“Ariana is a big fan of horror,” Murphy said. “She’s obviously done homages of that in her work; she did Scream Queens for me and loved the experience, and people love her in that show. So I will always work with her.”

Grande’s connection with the horror genre has also continued through her recent music. Her latest music video for “petal,” the title track of her eighth studio album released on July 31, features a blood-soaked storyline in which the singer carries out a chainsaw massacre of entertainment industry executives who pick her apart, according to E! News.

The horror-inspired visuals came as Grande also announced a break from the public eye, citing widespread scrutiny surrounding her health.

During her Chicago concert on August 3, Grande explained that the decision had been planned well in advance and was not a reaction to recent events.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan, that I had quietly made a long time ago,” she said.

The Wicked star acknowledged the conflicting emotions surrounding her decision and stressed that taking a break did not diminish how much she valued her career, according to E! News.

“Boundaries can need to be set,” she said. “Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional career,” according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 8, 2026 10:33 AM IST
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Tags: american-horror-storyAriana Grandefuture-seasonhorror-anthologyrole-revivalryan-murphyseason 13singer-exittour-scheduling

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"I will always work with her": Ryan Murphy says Ariana Grande can return to 'American Horror Story'

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"I will always work with her": Ryan Murphy says Ariana Grande can return to 'American Horror Story'
"I will always work with her": Ryan Murphy says Ariana Grande can return to 'American Horror Story'
"I will always work with her": Ryan Murphy says Ariana Grande can return to 'American Horror Story'
"I will always work with her": Ryan Murphy says Ariana Grande can return to 'American Horror Story'

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