Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos has revealed that he was “heavily involved” in selecting actor Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, saying the decision followed an elaborate casting process involving screen tests of five finalists alongside the film’s creative leadership, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking at Semafor’s Silicon Valley and The World conference on Tuesday, Bezos said he worked closely with Amazon MGM leadership, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and director Denis Villeneuve to finalise the casting.

“We ran a really tight process, and we made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said, explaining that the casting process began with a large group of actors before being narrowed down to five finalists.

The five actors who made it to the final round were Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult and Robert Pattinson.

Bezos said the team conducted traditional screen tests for all five finalists, with each actor performing three scenes using full costumes and sets to assess their suitability for the iconic role.

“They were all amazing, but there was something special about Rob and his performances, and it was kind of immediately un-debated. Denis, the director was, we all sort of gravitated to him,” Bezos recalled, as per the outlet.

He also acknowledged that the team was initially hesitant about considering Pattinson because of his existing fame and had considered opting for a relatively less-known actor for the role.

“By the way, initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he’s already so famous. We sort of thought, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious: He is James Bond,” Bezos said.

The Amazon founder’s remarks were also shared in a post by Semafor’s Liz Hoffman, in which Bezos reiterated his involvement in the selection process and praised Pattinson’s screen-test performances.

.@JeffBezos tells @lizrhoffman he was “heavily involved” in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. “Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous … but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond.” — Semafor (@semafor) November 17, 2026

The casting marks a significant development for Amazon following its acquisition of MGM and its subsequent takeover of control of the James Bond franchise from the Broccoli family.

The development also brings an interesting dimension to the franchise, which has frequently portrayed powerful business magnates and industrialists as antagonists. Characters such as Hugo Drax in ‘Moonraker’, Max Zorin in ‘A View to a Kill’ and Elliot Carver in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ have represented influential tycoons in the Bond universe.

With Bezos, whose business interests span technology, media, entertainment and space exploration, directly involved in the casting decision, the franchise’s latest chapter sees one of the world’s wealthiest business leaders playing a role in determining the future of the iconic British spy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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