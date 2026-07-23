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Home > Hollywood > Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/malaika-arora-condemns-khesari-lal-yadav-over-disgusting-treatment-of-stray-dog20260723223415"> <p class="title">Malaika Arora condemns Khesari Lal Yadav over 'disgusting' treatment of stray dog</p> <a>

Malaika Arora condemns Khesari Lal Yadav over 'disgusting' treatment of stray dog

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 22:48:11 IST

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Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): The popular Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will come to an end with its fifth season. Apple TV announced on Thursday that the final season will premiere in 2027.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm are also set to reprise their roles.

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The final season will also introduce several new cast members, including Jeff Daniels, Renee Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan. Apple TV said more names will be announced later.

Jennifer Aniston, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, said the team always knew that season five would be the last. She said this gave them the chance to give the story a proper ending.

“Going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve,” she said.

Speaking about the show’s journey, Aniston thanked Apple and the entire cast and crew for supporting the series over the years.

“From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for The Morning Show, and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,” she said in a press release, as per the publication.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We’ve become such a family, and we’re all so excited to share this final season,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
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Reese Witherspoon, who is also an executive producer, called her nine years with the show “the honor of a lifetime.” She said The Morning Show was about much more than a newsroom.

“This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career,” she said.

“Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience, one I will always treasure,” she added.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt also shared a few details about the final season, saying the story will follow the journalists as they make some of the biggest decisions of their lives.

“For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams. Now we’ll see where their endeavors lead them, what story will they ultimately choose for themselves.”

The Morning Show has been one of Apple TV+’s most successful original series since its debut. The fifth and final season is set to premiere in 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 10:48 PM IST
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Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5

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Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5

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Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' to end with season 5

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