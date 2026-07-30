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Home > Hollywood > John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'

John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/supernatural-thriller-lupt-to-stream-on-waves-ott-from-oct-3120260730225837"> <p class="title">Supernatural thriller LUPT to stream on WAVES OTT from Oct 31</p> <a>

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Last updated: July 30, 2026 23:13:14 IST

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John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'

Los Angeles [US], July 30 (ANI): John Legend has been roped in for “The Road Home,” a project about South African jazz legends Hugh Masekela and Miriam “Mama Africa” Makeba, and their Apartheid-era Graceland tour with Paul Simon.

Legend will essay the role of American singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte, as per Variety.

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Excited about the opportunity, John Legend said, “I was honoured to know Mr Belafonte as my friend, mentor and collaborator in the struggle for justice,” Legend said. “He was an incredible human being who lived a monumental, revolutionary life. He was the epitome of an artist and activist who set a standard for me and so many others who stand on his shoulders. I count it a privilege to be entrusted with the role of Harry Belafonte in this special film.”

Filming for The Road Home, helmed by Oscar-winning director Bill Condon, is currently in progress in South Africa. The project is supported by Canal+, Studiocanal, Flora Films and South African production company Blue Ice.

“The Road Home” follows as renowned trumpeter Masekela (award-winning South African star Thabo Rametsi) is pulled between two worlds.

In the late 1980s, the anti-Apartheid Movement, led by his mentor, fierce anti-Apartheid advocate Archbishop Trevor Huddleston (Oscar nominee Guy Pearce), launches a boycott against Hugh’s friend Paul Simon (South African-born actor-musician Johnny Flynn), over his township music-inspired album “Graceland,” accusing Simon of violating the United Nations’ Cultural Boycott. Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo portrays powerhouse vocalist Makeba as she joins forces with Masekela — who sees music as a mighty weapon in the struggle — to create the Graceland band, a supergroup designed to bring South Africa’s voice to the world. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 30, 2026 11:13 PM IST
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John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'

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John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'
John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'
John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'
John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'

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