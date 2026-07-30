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Home > Hollywood > Tom Holland reveals he "hated" an early cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland reveals he "hated" an early cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/mandya-protest-halts-vijays-jana-nayagan-screening-at-gurushree-theatre-over-cauvery-water-issue20260730140942"> <p class="title">Mandya: Protest halts Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' screening at Gurushree theatre over Cauvery Water issue</p> <a>

Mandya: Protest halts Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' screening at Gurushree theatre over Cauvery Water issue

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Last updated: July 30, 2026 15:23:12 IST

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Tom Holland reveals he "hated" an early cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Washington [US], July 30 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has revealed that an early version of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ failed to impress him and his co-stars, saying the team “hated” one cut of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film because it strayed too far from the filmmakers’ original vision.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Friday, Holland reflected on the extensive editing process behind his fourth solo outing as Peter Parker, explaining how audience feedback briefly reshaped the movie before the creative team reconsidered its approach.

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As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Holland said, “What’s really interesting is, we’ve seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts was, they took all of the notes from all of the random people that saw the film, and they changed the movie.”

The actor added that the experiment did not produce the desired result.

“And then, we watched it and we hated it,” Holland said.

Explaining why that version failed, he continued, “It totally didn’t work. And it’s what the people were asking for, but it wasn’t quite what we wanted as the creatives. But they learned lessons from that experience. So, a movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room.”

Holland’s comments offer a glimpse into the post-production process of a major superhero film, highlighting how multiple edits can be tested before the final version reaches audiences.

According to the actor, the experience reinforced the importance of balancing audience feedback with the creative vision of the filmmakers.

The actor returns as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, marking his fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the MCU.

As per Deadline, Holland had previously revealed that he was invited into the writers’ room for the sequel, which is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

The new film picks up four years after the events involving Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, whose spell erased Peter Parker’s identity from the world’s memory. As a result, Peter now lives anonymously while continuing to protect New York City as Spider-Man.

According to the film’s official premise, Peter’s powers undergo “a strange and dangerous evolution,” setting the stage for a new chapter in the superhero’s journey.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ was released in India on July 30.

In the US, the movie will release in theatres on July 31. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 30, 2026 3:23 PM IST
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Tags: film editingMarvelMCUmovie-releaseSpider-Mansuperhero-moviestom holland

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Tom Holland reveals he "hated" an early cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

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Tom Holland reveals he "hated" an early cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Tom Holland reveals he "hated" an early cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Tom Holland reveals he "hated" an early cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Tom Holland reveals he "hated" an early cut of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

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