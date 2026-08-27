King Charles' soldiers pay tribute to Dolly Parton with '9 to 5' outside Buckingham Palace

Los Angeles [US], August 27 (ANI): Dolly Parton was remembered in a special way outside Buckingham Palace as King Charles’ soldiers played one of the country music legend’s best-known songs during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Band of the Coldstream Guards performed Parton’s 1980 hit “9 to 5” in front of tourists outside the royal residence on Wednesday morning, a day after the singer died at the age of 80.

The royal family shared a video of the performance on Instagram and remembered Parton for the joy she brought to people around the world. The post also mentioned her Imagination Library, a programme through which millions of children have received free books.

“Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many — including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library,” the royal family wrote.

“We will always love you.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Parton’s death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver in a video shared on social media on Tuesday. Her representatives later told PEOPLE that the singer died following a “brief battle with cancer.”

Tributes have since come from several musicians, actors and other public figures, including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Beyonce.

Parton also had a warm connection with the British royal family. According to PEOPLE, Parton, in 2023, revealed that she had to turn down an invitation from Kate Middleton for tea because she was busy promoting her album “Rockstar.”

The singer’s death has brought tributes from across the world, with fans and fellow artists remembering her long career and contribution to country music. (ANI)

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