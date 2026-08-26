Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/kit-harington-joins-harry-potter-season-2-as-gilderoy-lockhart20260825110453"> <p class="title">Kit Harington joins 'Harry Potter' Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart</p> <a>

Kit Harington joins 'Harry Potter' Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart

Written By:
Last updated: August 26, 2026 23:43:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): Actor Rupert Grint is all set to return as the beloved Ronald Weasley after 15 years.

The actor, who famously featured in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films from 2001 to 2011, will join the cast of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre from February 2 to May 30, 2027. Grint will be seen as the adult Ron in the play, which follows the next generation of Hogwarts students.

You Might Be Interested In

“Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can’t wait to meet him again in this stage of life. There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron’s shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new. And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life, is truly exciting,” he said in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Notably, Rupert Grint is not the first original Harry Potter star to have entered the play. Earlier, Tom Felton also joined in as an elder Draco Malfoy.

Speaking on the return of Rupert Grint in his famed role, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender described it as a “powerful bridge between the story audiences and the story of family, legacy, and the passage of time.”

“Rupert is not simply revisiting a role from his past. He is continuing a journey he began as a child and carrying it forward with all the life and experience he has gained since filming concluded, including a career that has taken him from film to television to acclaimed stage work on both Broadway and the West End. His return creates a powerful bridge between the story audiences first fell in love with and the story of family, legacy and the passage of time that ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ carries forward,” they said, as per Variety.

This comes at a time when the much-awaited ‘Harry Potter’ TV series has been in development.

The series will air on HBO and stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Dominic McLaughlin stars as Harry Potter, with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

Other cast members include Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 11:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: broadwayHarry Potterhogwartsronald-weasleyRupert Grinttom-felton

RELATED News

Eminem shares heartfelt letter from Dolly Parton after her death, says "it really had an impact"

Billy Ray Cyrus remembers Dolly Parton, reveals "beautiful message" she sent before her death

Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"

Taylor Swift mourns demise of Dolly Parton, says "her legacy will be an everlasting one"

Beyonce, Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter pay heartfelt tributes to late music icon Dolly Parton

LATEST NEWS

Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs. 193.85 Crore NHAI Contract for Toll Fee Collection in Tamil Nadu

Tongue says Root's message hit home as England eye series win

Whitecaps acquire 18-year-old M Emrick Fotsing

Dolly Parton leaves legacy of literacy, advocacy and charitable giving

Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle lawsuits over children's social media addiction

Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle lawsuits over children's social media addiction

CineNow Unveils Leadership and Governance Structure for US$150 Million Film Investment Vehicle, Invites Creative Collaboration from the Indian Film Fraternity

Briton Brennan takes second Vuelta stage win, Pogacar in control

TABLE-Russia's natural gas output up 4.2% y/y in January – July, Rosstat says

Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play
Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play
Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play
Rupert Grint to return as Ron Weasley for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Broadway play

QUICK LINKS