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Home > World > BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Posts September Contracted Sales Of About RMB0.6 BLN

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Posts September Contracted Sales Of About RMB0.6 BLN

BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Posts September Contracted Sales Of About RMB0.6 BLN

Written By:
Published: October 14, 2026 15:58:04 IST

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BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Posts September Contracted Sales Of About RMB0.6 BLN

Oct 14 (Reuters) – Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd : * SEPTEMBER 2026 CONTRACTED SALES ABOUT RMB0.6 BILLION Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Posts September Contracted Sales Of About RMB0.6 BLN
BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Posts September Contracted Sales Of About RMB0.6 BLN
BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Posts September Contracted Sales Of About RMB0.6 BLN
BRIEF-Sino-Ocean Posts September Contracted Sales Of About RMB0.6 BLN

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