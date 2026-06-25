"Let's have some hope in here…": Millie Bobby Brown breaks silence on Eleven's fate in 'Stranger Things'

Los Angeles [US], June 25 (ANI): Months after Netflix hit ‘Stranger Things’ drew the curtain on its long-running supernatural saga with a highly anticipated final season, Millie Bobby Brown has finally addressed the question lingering in fans’ minds – What became of Eleven?

The actress, who rose to global fame portraying the telekinetic protagonist, broke her silence in a recent interview, reflecting on the character’s journey and teasing details about Eleven’s fate after the series finale.

Brown noted how she was strictly instructed by the Duffer brothers not to reveal Eleven’s truth to the rest of the world.

“They were like, Do not tell anyone. Because we made it a secret kind of pledge. No one else knows. It’s just us three. And what we do with that information, it’ll be up to them,” she said, as quoted by Variety.

Brown spoke about how she watched the reactions online after the season finale, with fans, co-stars, and even her husband Jake Bongiovi being in the dark about what really happened to Eleven.

“Jake was like, ‘Ooh, these are really split.’ And the whole cast thinks I’m dead. One, rude. It’s so rude of them. There’s something to it, surely. You guys are projecting! It’s like, ‘Hey guys, we get it. You want me dead!’ But I was like, ‘Believe!’ Let’s have some hope in here,” Brown further added.

Actor David Harbour, who played the character of Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper, earlier told Variety, “A lot of people think maybe she’s in Spain or whatever. But right from the very beginning of that series, we love this little girl, but you really can’t have a little girl in Hawkins, Indiana, with supernatural powers running around. She just cannot exist.”

On the other hand, Noah Schnapp, who was seen as Will Byers, playfully mentioned, “She’s alive” at the PeopleCon.

‘Stranger Things’ concluded its run on Netflix with the release of its fifth and final season. Volume 2 premiered on Christmas, while the series finale, titled The Right Side Up, streamed on New Year’s Eve. (ANI)

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