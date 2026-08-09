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Home > Hollywood > Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: August 9, 2026 20:53:12 IST

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Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Tallulah Willis is married!

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s youngest daughter has tied the knot with musician Justin Acee in an intimate wedding ceremony in Sun Valley, Idaho.

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According to PEOPLE magazine, reports suggest that the 32-year-old artist and fashion designer got married on Saturday, August 8. Tallulah opted for a custom wedding dress designed by Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for the special day.

According to the publication, Tallulah’s sisters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis were also part of her wedding preparations. The two joined her for a dress fitting shortly before the ceremony.

Tallulah announced her engagement to Acee on December 23 by sharing a picture of the couple holding hands over a path covered with rose petals. Her engagement ring could be seen in the picture, which she captioned, “Everyday.”

Her sisters welcomed the news at the time. Rumer wrote that her heart was “so full” and called their relationship “the most beautiful love to witness and watch grow.”

“I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother … Obsessed with you both,” Rumer added.

Scout also congratulated her sister, writing on Instagram Stories that her “angels are engagedddddddddddddd.”

Tallulah’s mother, Demi Moore, also shared her happiness after the proposal. “A Christmas proposal. Congratulations to our @buuski and her @justinacee — we love you,” Moore wrote.

Acee, who makes music under the name NIGHTIES, has also been a source of support for Tallulah as she deals with her father Bruce Willis’ health issues.

In an interview with PEOPLE in August 2024, Tallulah spoke about her relationship with Acee and said, “waking up laughing with my partner would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot.”

Tallulah is Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s youngest daughter. The former couple also have daughters Rumer and Scout. Bruce Willis has two more daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with his wife Emma Heming Willis. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 9, 2026 8:53 PM IST
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Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee

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Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis gets married to Justin Acee

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