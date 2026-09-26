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Home > Hollywood > Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers

Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/stop-using-my-name-to-serve-your-agenda-komal-rani-breaks-silence-after-being-linked-to-govinda-sunita-ahuja-marriage-rumours16020260926194916"> <p class="title">"Stop using my name to serve your agenda": Komal Rani breaks silence after being linked to Govinda-Sunita Ahuja marriage rumours </p> <a>

"Stop using my name to serve your agenda": Komal Rani breaks silence after being linked to Govinda-Sunita Ahuja marriage rumours 

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Last updated: September 26, 2026 21:10:13 IST

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Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers

 Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): Tom Holland is all set to step into the shoes of legendary dancer Fred Astaire, and he will be joined by Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter in the upcoming biopic.

According to Variety, Qualley will play Astaire’s elder sister and dance partner Adele Astaire, while Carpenter will portray Ginger Rogers, who starred alongside Fred in several classic Hollywood musicals.

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The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Paul King, known for ‘Wonka’ and ‘Paddington’, with Amy Pascal serving as producer.

The film will revolve around the story of Fred and Adele Astaire, who became major stars on Broadway and London’s West End before Fred went on to build a successful career in Hollywood. While Fred is widely remembered for his dance performances with Rogers, the film will also bring attention to Adele’s career and her contribution to their early success.

The film is based on Kathleen Riley’s book ‘The Astaires: Fred & Adele’. King has co-written the screenplay with Steven Levenson, while Riley is also associated with the project as a script and story consultant. Fred Astaire’s daughter, Ava Astaire McKenzie, and grandson Tyler McKenzie, who is also serving as a consultant and co-producer, have backed the project.

Fred Astaire appeared in more than 30 musical films during his career, which spanned seven decades. His partnership with Ginger Rogers remains one of the most remembered dance pairings in Hollywood, with films such as ‘Top Hat’ (1935), ‘Swing Time’ (1936) and ‘The Gay Divorcee’ (1934).

Holland has been attached to play Astaire for around five years and has begun preparing for the role. The actor recently spoke about returning to dance rehearsals during an appearance on ‘Good Morning America’.

Before becoming widely known as Spider-Man, Holland began his acting career on the London stage, playing the lead role in ‘Billy Elliot the Musical’ from 2008 to 2010.

Holland is also producing the film through his banner Billy 17, alongside Pascal and Rachel O’Connor of Pascal Pictures, and Ben Holden and Josh Hyams of Lightbulb Pictures. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 26, 2026 9:10 PM IST
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Tags: biopicentertainment newsfred-astairehollywoodmargaret-qualleysabrina carpentertom holland

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Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers

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Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers

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Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers
Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers
Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers
Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter join Tom Holland’s Fred Astaire biopic as Adele Astaire, Ginger Rogers

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