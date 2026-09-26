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Home > World > UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

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Published: September 26, 2026 20:59:13 IST

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UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 26, 2026 8:59 PM IST
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UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

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UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

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UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS
UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS
UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS
UN MISSION SAYS ATTACKS ON LIBYA'S OIL, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE COULD TRIGGER SANCTIONS UNDER UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS

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