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Home > Hollywood > Marvel's 'Zodiac' series to be released in 2028, see logo

Marvel's 'Zodiac' series to be released in 2028, see logo

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/crazy-rich-asians-to-get-series-treatment-check-out-cast20261009081619"> <p class="title">'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast</p> <a>

'Crazy Rich Asians' to get series treatment; check out cast

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Last updated: October 9, 2026 09:11:15 IST

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Marvel's 'Zodiac' series to be released in 2028, see logo

Los Angeles [US], October 9 (ANI):  Marvel Television has unveiled the first logo for its upcoming live-action spy thriller series ‘Zodiac’, slated for release in 2028.

Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum announced at the New York Comic Con panel that filming is set to begin in London in the spring, with casting expected to commence in the “next couple of weeks,” as per Variety. 

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‘Zodiac’ marks the first new live-action show that’s been announced for Marvel since last year’s “Ironheart.” While the MCU had a massive hit on the big screen with ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ breaking records at the box office, the TV universe had some popular shows come to an end.

Just a few months after it premiered in January, “Wonder Man” was canceled — despite being renewed for a second season and landing an Emmy nomination for lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The show was critically acclaimed, and it made Abdul-Mateen II the first live-action actor to receive an Emmy nod for both a Marvel and DC series after he starred in HBO’s “Watchmen,” as per Variety. 

Marvel then revealed that Daredevil: Born Again will conclude with its third season, scheduled to premiere next year. The series brought Charlie Cox back as the iconic street-level hero following his stint in Netflix’s Daredevil. Season 3 is expected to reunite several fan-favourite Defenders, with Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Iron Fist.

“VisionQuest” is set to premiere on October 14 and will cap off the trilogy of shows that began with “WandaVision” and then “Agatha All Along.”  (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 9:11 AM IST
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Marvel's 'Zodiac' series to be released in 2028, see logo
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Marvel's 'Zodiac' series to be released in 2028, see logo
Marvel's 'Zodiac' series to be released in 2028, see logo

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