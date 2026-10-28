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Home > Hollywood > Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’

Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/saiyami-kher-to-be-seen-in-indo-russian-drama16020261028103306"> <p class="title">Saiyami Kher to be seen in Indo-Russian drama </p> <a>

Saiyami Kher to be seen in Indo-Russian drama 

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Last updated: October 28, 2026 10:50:11 IST

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Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’

Los Angeles [US], October 28 (ANI): Actress Melanie Lynskey will be seen in a pivotal role in the limited series ‘Mushroom Murders’, which has been greenlit at Paramount+.

The show is based on the now-infamous case of Erin Patterson, the Australian woman who was convicted on multiple counts of murder and attempted murder after allegedly preparing food for guests containing toxic death cap mushrooms. The show will depict the 97 days between the meal and Patterson’s arrest, as per Variety. 

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Lynskey will also serve as an executive producer, alongside her starring role. Anya Beyersdorf (“Fake,” “Apple Cider Vinegar,” “Fires”), Daina Reid (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Shining Girl,” “Run Rabbit Run”) and Deb Balderstone (“Dustfall,” “Ticket to Paradise,” “Palm Beach”) co-created the series, with all three also serving as executive producers. Reid will direct all six episodes.

 

Beyersdorf will co-write the series with Dianne Taylor (“Dustfall,” “After the Party”) and Belinda Chayko (“Dustfall,” “Fires”). Xavier Marchand will also executive produce, alongside Sophia Mogford for Paramount+. Soapbox Pictures is attached to produce the series.

“This is an ambitious series that brings a gripping real-life story that captivated Australia and the world to the screen with the scale, quality and creative vision audiences expect from Paramount+,” said Beverley McGarvey, president of Network 10 and head of streaming for Paramount Australia. “It is a powerful addition to our growing slate of premium storytelling, and we are delighted to partner with such an exceptional creative team to share it with viewers around the world. We are also thrilled to welcome Melanie Lynskey, whose remarkable talent will be integral to the series both on screen and as an Executive Producer.”

Lynskey currently stars in Paramount+’s “Yellowjackets,” which is set to conclude with its upcoming fourth season. (ANI)

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 10:50 AM IST
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Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’

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Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’

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Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’
Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’
Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’
Melanie Lynskey bags role in ‘Mushroom Murders’

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