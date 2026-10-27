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Home > Hollywood > Sylvester Stallone recalls working with Dolly Parton in ‘Rhinestone’, says she knew every crew member by name

Sylvester Stallone recalls working with Dolly Parton in ‘Rhinestone’, says she knew every crew member by name

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/am-i-the-only-one160srk8217s-8216king8217-poster-sparks-online-debate-over-similarities-with-ranveer-singh8217s-8216dhurandhar821720261027204757"> <p class="title">"Am I the only one?": SRK’s ‘King’ poster sparks online debate over similarities with Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’</p> <a>

"Am I the only one?": SRK’s ‘King’ poster sparks online debate over similarities with Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 20:52:13 IST

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Sylvester Stallone recalls working with Dolly Parton in ‘Rhinestone’, says she knew every crew member by name

Los Angeles [US], October 27 (ANI): Actor Sylvester Stallone has recalled his experience of working with singer and actor Dolly Parton in the 1984 musical romantic comedy ‘Rhinestone’, remembering her as a warm, cheerful and exceptionally talented person who knew every crew member by name, according to People. 

In an interview, Stallone recalled that his agents were unhappy when they learned that he would star alongside Parton in the film.

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“They said, ‘Jesus, what a career killer.’ I go, ‘So be it,’” Stallone recalled, explaining that he was determined to work with Parton.

“She’s a one-off,” he said. “That’s what you call a real icon.”

Stallone remembered Parton, known for the hit song ‘Jolene’, as someone who was always laughing and made an effort to connect with everyone on set.

“She never stopped literally laughing. But she would also go around and knew the name of every crew member,” he said, as quoted by the outlet. 

Following news of Parton’s death, Stallone also shared a tribute on Instagram, reflecting on their time together while filming ‘Rhinestone’. The two had received their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 1984.

“It’s hard to imagine a world without Dolly Parton. An American icon and a brilliant woman, beloved by so many. I have many fond memories of our time on the set of Rhinestone,” he wrote alongside a video.

In the video, Stallone described Parton as a brilliant, outgoing and kind person, adding that people might not fully appreciate the depth of her abilities.

“Everyone loved her, and I don’t think people realize what a brilliant mind she had. She was just incredible. I used to call her ‘the Pioneer Woman’ that could do everything to survive. And she did,” he said.

Stallone also recounted a memorable incident from their time filming in Tennessee, when the two actors visited a horse farm during a break, according to People. 

The farm bred Tennessee Walking Horses, known for their distinctive high-stepping gait. Stallone said the owner encouraged him to ride his favourite grey stallion and suggested that Parton sit behind him.

“I said, ‘Is this horse used to like, double-decker?’ I don’t get it, you know. And he goes, ‘No problem,’” Stallone recalled.

Although he had ridden horses throughout his life, Stallone said the animal’s enormous size made the experience unusual.

“This thing was gigantic. It’s like riding a building,” he said, recalling how he checked whether Parton was comfortable before setting off.

“She replied, ‘Sure am, honey. Go ahead,’” he said, according to People. 

Stallone said the horse began prancing before stumbling, causing both actors to fall as the animal rolled down beside them.

“This horse rolled all the way down. And we cascaded off of it and landed in the grass. And the horse rolled beside us. Oh my God, we would have been a couple of pancakes,” he recalled.

Despite the frightening incident, Parton responded with laughter and a sense of adventure.

“She got up laughing and goes, ‘Let’s do that again,’” Stallone recalled.

“So being macho I said, ‘Of course… I was just waiting for you to ask,’” he added.

Stallone’s recollections offered a glimpse into his friendship with Parton and the warmth, humour and spirit he remembered from their time working together, according to People. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 8:52 PM IST
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Sylvester Stallone recalls working with Dolly Parton in ‘Rhinestone’, says she knew every crew member by name

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Sylvester Stallone recalls working with Dolly Parton in ‘Rhinestone’, says she knew every crew member by name
Sylvester Stallone recalls working with Dolly Parton in ‘Rhinestone’, says she knew every crew member by name
Sylvester Stallone recalls working with Dolly Parton in ‘Rhinestone’, says she knew every crew member by name
Sylvester Stallone recalls working with Dolly Parton in ‘Rhinestone’, says she knew every crew member by name

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