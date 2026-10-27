Robert Pattinson calls Steven Soderbergh “completely selfless” for helping Matt Reeves finish ‘The Batman Part II’

Los Angeles [US], October 27 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson has praised filmmaker Steven Soderbergh for stepping in to help complete principal photography on ‘The Batman Part II’ while director Matt Reeves takes a temporary break from filming due to a family matter, Variety reported.

In an interview, Pattinson expressed his gratitude to Soderbergh for offering to help Reeves complete the highly anticipated sequel, starring Pattinson as the iconic DC superhero Batman.

“I am so happy he’s come on to help Matt,” Pattinson said of Soderbergh. “It’s incredibly generous of him, and he’s doing it in the loveliest way. It’s completely selfless,” as per the outlet.

The actor added that Reeves had invested considerable effort in the film’s script and that production was nearing completion.

“I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we’re almost done. So for someone to come in and say, ‘I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.’ And to have someone who’s as talented as Steven doing it is great,” Pattinson said, according to Variety.

When asked about the production schedule, Pattinson indicated that filming had already resumed.

“I think they’re in production already. And I’m starting in a couple of days,” he said.

Warner Bros. announced on October 5 that production on ‘The Batman Part II’ had been temporarily paused while Reeves focused on a family matter. The studio did not disclose further details about the circumstances.

“Production on ‘The Batman Part II’ has been temporarily paused while Matt Reeves focuses on a family matter,” a studio representative said at the time. “Matt has the full support of DC Studios and we look forward to continuing the journey soon.”

Reeves subsequently took to his X account to clarify that he remained the director of the film and expressed gratitude to Soderbergh for helping him complete the project.

“Just to be clear, I am not leaving ‘The Batman Part II.’ I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes,” Reeves wrote, according to Variety.

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn also addressed the change on Threads, reaffirming Reeves’ position as director.

“Matt is still the director of ‘The Batman 2’ and always will be. I can’t express how profoundly grateful and moved we are by Steven’s offer to help him complete his vision,” Gunn wrote.

Soderbergh, meanwhile, said his objective was to ensure that the additional footage blended seamlessly with the material already filmed.

“I thought Matt Reeves’ work on ‘The Batman’ was stunning; it was intentional, specific, and rigorously coherent,” Soderbergh said. “The goal here is to work with Matt and his team to generate footage that will integrate seamlessly with what’s already been shot so Matt can properly finish his film.”

‘The Batman Part II’ is scheduled for release on February 18, 2028. No official announcement has been made regarding a change to the release date.

Alongside Pattinson, the film features Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, according to Variety. (ANI)

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