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Home > Hollywood > Miley Cyrus responds to criticism over Hollywood Bowl Concerts, says she is “fully present”

Miley Cyrus responds to criticism over Hollywood Bowl Concerts, says she is “fully present”

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/kapil-sharma-comes-out-in-support-of-daler-mehndi-over-his-uttarakhand-performance-row16020261020164305"> <p class="title">Kapil Sharma comes out in support of Daler Mehndi over his Uttarakhand performance row </p> <a>

Kapil Sharma comes out in support of Daler Mehndi over his Uttarakhand performance row 

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Last updated: October 20, 2026 17:27:11 IST

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Miley Cyrus responds to criticism over Hollywood Bowl Concerts, says she is “fully present”

Washington DC [US], October 20 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus has responded to criticism over her performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, defending her commitment to her fans after some social media users accused her of putting less effort into her concerts, according to E! News. 

The Grammy-winning singer addressed the criticism during her second concert on October 18, reacting to what she described as “clickbait” comments about her first show at the venue, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

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“I have never heard that I don’t put my heart into something,” Cyrus said, as seen in a video captured by the publication.

“You all have been with me long enough to know that any time I’m doing something meaningful, that’s going to be a stepping stone in my life and my career to propel me forward to become the artist and the person I want to be, you know that it’s been controversial,” she added, according to E! News. 

Following her October 16 concert, some social media users pointed out that Cyrus did not sing every word of her hit songs ‘Party in the USA’ and ‘Flowers’. Some also commented that the singer appeared detached during the performance.

Addressing the challenges of performing live, Cyrus said taking the stage did not feel as natural as it once did, particularly after a four-year break from live performances before her Hollywood Bowl concerts, according to E! News. 

“It is hard for me to stand up here and do the show,” she explained. “It does not come as natural as it once did to me before because, like all of us, we change, we evolve, we grow and we find what gets to come with us, what continues to fit.”

The 33-year-old singer also reassured her fans that the concerts were not an experiment at their expense, describing the experience as a meaningful part of her own artistic journey, according to E! News. 

“You all are more to me than an experiment, that is absolutely not what this is. This is not an experiment of you. This is an experience for me, and you all make the experience possible,” she told the audience.

Cyrus further revealed that she had considered not going on stage before beginning the second concert with ‘Orbit’, but ultimately decided to perform for the fans who had gathered to see her.

“Before I came out for ‘Orbit,’ I had already told myself I wasn’t going to come on stage. I was gonna run away,” she said. “But never would I leave you all sitting in these seats unfulfilled from a show.”

Emphasising her dedication to performing, Cyrus concluded, “I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage. I am fully present.”

Through her response, the singer acknowledged the challenges of returning to live performances while maintaining that her commitment to her audience remained unchanged, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2026 5:27 PM IST
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Tags: artist-commitmentconcert-criticismgrammy-winnerhollywood-bowllive performanceMiley Cyrusperformance-dedicationsinger-defensesocial media backlash

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Miley Cyrus responds to criticism over Hollywood Bowl Concerts, says she is “fully present”

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Miley Cyrus responds to criticism over Hollywood Bowl Concerts, says she is “fully present”
Miley Cyrus responds to criticism over Hollywood Bowl Concerts, says she is “fully present”
Miley Cyrus responds to criticism over Hollywood Bowl Concerts, says she is “fully present”
Miley Cyrus responds to criticism over Hollywood Bowl Concerts, says she is “fully present”

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