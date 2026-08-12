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Home > Hollywood > 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17

'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/surendra-pal-initially-refused-role-of-dronacharya-in-mahabharata-says-thought-my-career-will-end-here20260811232815"> <p class="title">Surendra Pal initially refused role of Dronacharya in Mahabharata, says "thought my career will end here" </p> <a>

Surendra Pal initially refused role of Dronacharya in Mahabharata, says "thought my career will end here"

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Last updated: August 12, 2026 00:08:14 IST

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'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17

Washington DC [US], August 11 (ANI): The trailer of ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’, the fourth chapter in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s anthology drama series, is finally out.

This time the subject is Lizzie Borden, a young woman who was accused of hacking her parents to death with an axe in the late 19th century.

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The official logline for “The Lizzie Borden Story” reads, “When the repressed daughter of a wealthy New England family and her rebellious maid find themselves trapped in a house built on humiliation and cruelty, they escape into a fantasy of sex, power, and revenge. The gruesome unsolved murders that follow don’t just shock the world–they give birth to an icon who refuses to live imprisoned in a cage, choosing instead to forge her own legend: shocking, monstrous, and gloriously free,” as quoted by Variety.

Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Ella Beatty stars as Borden, a 32-year-old Sunday school teacher who was suspected of murdering her father and mother with an axe in 1893. She was said to have delivered nearly 40 axe blows to both her parents inside the family’s home. Although she was tried for her crimes, the jury acquitted her.

The eight-episode series features Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden, Lizzie’s stepmother, and Charlie Hunnam as her father, Andrew Borden.

Hunnam recently received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of serial killer Ed Gein in the previous season of Murphy’s “Monster” series.

Other cast members include Billie Lourd, Joey Pollari, Sarah Paulson and Jessica Barden.

Murphy co-created ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ with Brennan, who also serves as writer. The pair executive produces alongside Max Winkler, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Louise Shore, Nissa Diederich, Todd Kubrak, Carl Franklin and Tanasa Popa.

The series is directed by Winkler and Sarah Adina Smith. It will stream on Netflix on September 17. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 12:08 AM IST
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Tags: anthology-seriesentertainmentlizzie-bordennetflixrebecca-hallryan-murphy

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'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17

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'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17
'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17
'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17
'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' trailer out, to stream from September 17

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