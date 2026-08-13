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Home > Hollywood > 'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins

'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jeremy-strong-emailed-mark-zuckerberg-before-portraying-him-in-the-social-reckoning20260812223554"> <p class="title">Jeremy Strong emailed Mark Zuckerberg before portraying him in 'The Social Reckoning'</p> <a>

Jeremy Strong emailed Mark Zuckerberg before portraying him in 'The Social Reckoning'

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Last updated: August 13, 2026 00:03:21 IST

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'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins

Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): The first full trailer for ‘Neagley’, an upcoming action thriller series that serves as a ‘Reacher’ spinoff, has been finally unveiled.

The trailer shows Maria Sten returning as Frances Neagley where she learns that her friend was taken in by a seemingly altruistic group – something that is really a front for a nefarious cult.

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“Looks like you had your hands full,” says ‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher to Neagley, who appears tackling and battling with a knife-wielding suspect.

 
 
 
 
 
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“You know you could have called me if you needed help. You always have my back,” Sten replies.

“Frances Neagley (Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protege of Jack Reacher in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil,” states the official logline, as quoted by Variety.

 
 
 
 
 
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While Sten leads as Frances Neagley, other cast members are Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole.

Based on the characters created by Lee Child, ‘Neagley’ is created by Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton, who also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

The spinoff series will premiere all episodes on September 16, Wednesday, after the ‘Reacher Season 4’ finale. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 12:03 AM IST
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Tags: action-thrilleralan-ritchsonfrances-neagleyjack-reachermaria-stenneagleyreacher-spinoff

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'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins

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'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins

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'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins

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'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins
'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins
'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins
'Neagley' trailer: Maria Sten returns to uncover a menacing evil, Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher joins

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