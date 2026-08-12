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Home > Hollywood > Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey

Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/people-will-continue-to-remember-me-for-crime-patrol-anup-soni-amid-ajay-devgn-taking-over-hosting-duties20260812230713"> <p class="title">"People will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol": Anup Soni amid Ajay Devgn taking over hosting duties</p> <a>

"People will continue to remember me for Crime Patrol": Anup Soni amid Ajay Devgn taking over hosting duties

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Last updated: August 12, 2026 23:33:17 IST

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Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey

Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): Reality television star Harry Jowsey has married ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ contestant Amber Mozo during the finale of the Netflix dating series, following a six-week journey in which he courted 20 women in search of his future wife, according to E! News.

Jowsey, known for appearing on ‘Too Hot to Handle’, ultimately chose Mozo, a 31-year-old Hawaiian travel photographer, over fellow contestant Dannelle Davidson.

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“It was a wild, beautiful journey, and it really taught me to slow down and just to take it day by day,” Jowsey told Tudum in an interview published on August 12. “And I got really, really lucky,” according to E! News.

Ahead of the ceremony, Jowsey admitted he was unsure whether Mozo would accept his proposal.

“Amber is a bit of a wild card,” Jowsey, 29, said. “There’s a chance she says, ‘I don’t.'”

However, Mozo accepted and said, “I do.”

During the finale, Mozo reflected on their relationship in her vows.

“This whole process with you has been about surrendering,” she said. “This is crazy, but I love being crazy with you,” according to E! News.

Mozo said her previous breakup had left her ready to find someone who could bring out a more fun side of her personality.

“I had gone through a breakup, and I was ready for someone to really ignite a version of me that was fun,” she told Tudum. “And that really got me excited about Harry.”

She said she began developing feelings for Jowsey after seeing him interact with his family, while his charisma also played a major role in her decision to settle down with him.

“We could watch grass grow,” Mozo said, according to E! News.

For Jowsey, Mozo’s confidence and outlook on life were among the qualities that attracted him to her.

“I really love Amber’s confidence and how she thinks about the world,” he said during the finale.

Jowsey had previously opened up about his decision to settle down, saying the death of his father in 2024 was a major turning point in his life.

“Losing my father was obviously the biggest turning point,” Jowsey told E! News in July. “In anyone’s life losing a parent is really difficult.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ alum said his biggest regret following his father’s death was that he had not yet started a family.

“Those last moments with my dad talking about that would be the biggest thing I was upset about, was I didn’t have kids and a wife to meet him. So, that was really difficult and it made me take everything in life a little more serious,” he said.

Although finding a life partner through a reality dating show is unconventional, Jowsey said he appreciated the experience and the people who helped him throughout the process.

“I had so many good friends, on and off camera, who really wanted to make it the best experience,” the Australian native said. “And to make sure these are the right people for me. I couldn’t say no to that. Who gets that many people wanting to help find your wife? It was really special,” according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 11:33 PM IST
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Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey

Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey

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Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey

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Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey
Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey
Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey
Harry Jowsey marries Amber Mozo in 'Let's Marry Harry' finale after six-week journey

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