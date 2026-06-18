'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday

'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/kareena-kapoor-khan-shares-raw-and-unseen-bts-video-from-daayra20260618170327"> <p class="title">Kareena Kapoor Khan shares "raw and unseen" bts video from 'Daayra'</p> <a>

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares "raw and unseen" bts video from 'Daayra'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 18:08:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Lindsay Lohan marked her husband Bader Shammas’ birthday with a heartfelt social media post, sharing a personal video montage featuring moments from their family life together, including rare glimpses of their son, Luai.

Lohan took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a compilation of pictures and videos set to Home by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. The montage included memories of the couple as well as scenes with their two-year-old son.

You Might Be Interested In

In an emotional birthday, Lohan described Shammas as her “favourite person” and praised him for being a devoted husband, father and friend.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite person. You’re an incredible husband, the most loving father, and the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life,” she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

The Freakier Friday star also thanked Shammas for the way he cares for their family, saying his “love and care” and the happiness he brings to their son mean more than words can express.

“The way you love and care for our family and the joy you bring to Luai every day means more than words can ever say. Thank you for the life we’ve built together, for your strength, your loyalty, and for always believing in our future. Luai and I are so lucky to have you. I love you endlessly. Happy Birthday,” she added.

Lohan and Shammas announced their engagement in November 2021, with the actor introducing him to fans as her “love,” “life,” “family”, and “future” in an Instagram post. The couple married in 2022 after being linked romantically since 2020.

In July 2023, they welcomed their first child, son Luai. Since then, Lohan has occasionally shared glimpses of her family life while largely keeping it private.

Earlier this year, the actor posted a photograph of Luai kissing her on the cheek, captioning it, “Lucky mama.” Speaking about motherhood in a previous interview, she described her son as an intelligent toddler who reaches new milestones almost every day. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 6:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bader-shammasBirthdayedward-sharpefamily-lifeLindsay Lohanpersonal-videoSocial Media

RELATED News

"They're very encouraging of me…": Angelina Jolie on children's support after divorce from Brad Pitt

Doraemon to make big-screen debut in India on Oct 2 with underwater adventure film

Robert Downey Jr. says 'Avengers: Doomsday' won't be letdown after 'Endgame'

Wagner Moura in talks to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel

Lil Nas X reveals bipolar disorder diagnosis after rehab stay following 2024 arrest

LATEST NEWS

SpaceX bankers prepare for potential $20 billion bond offering, sources say

PM Modi departs from Paris, says "India-France friendship to grow stronger"

PM Modi outlines India's AI vision at VivaTech 2026, rolls out red carpet for global tech players

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa hold Czech Republic 1-1, stay in knockout hunt

Germany keeper Neuer will retire from national team again after World Cup

WRAPUP 4-Traffic flows through Hormuz as U.S.-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

"Country preparing for Gaganyaan, building its own space station": PM Modi

'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday
'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday
'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday
'My favourite person': Lindsay Lohan shares rare family video montage for hubby Shammas' birthday

QUICK LINKS