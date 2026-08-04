'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): The makers of ‘Task’ have added Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome, Brian F. O’Byrne, Bethlehem Million, Kevin Dunn, and Andrew Russel for Season 2, reported Deadline.

Based on an idea by Brad Ingelsby, Task is set in the working-class suburbs outside of Philadelphia. An FBI agent heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

In Season 2, Mark Ruffalo takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target. The series also stars Mahershala Ali as Eddie Barnes, Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross, Harry Melling as Brennan Boylan, Adam Nagaitis as Luke Clemmons, Aminah Nieves as Nataly Zamora, Edgar Ramirez as Miguel Contreras, Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty, and Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis.

According to Variety, Nelson will play Denny Coughlin, a career cop who plays by his own rules, recruited to be part of Tom Brandis’ Task Force. Jerome as Jordan Barnes, Eddie Barnes’ son. O’Byrne as Charlie Boylan, a retired DEA Agent and mentor to Eddie Barnes. Million as Lisa Barnes, Eddie Barnes’ daughter.

Dunn as Vince Runyan, a no-nonsense FBI Agent and Tom Brandis’ boss. Russel reprises his role as Ethan Brandis, Tom Brandis’ son.

According to Variety, Brad Ingelsby is the creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Task. Additional executive producers include Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for Wiip, Jeremiah Zagar, Ruffalo, and Ron Schmidt.

Nicole Jordan-Webber and Karen Wacker co-executive produce. Casting is by Bialy Thomas & Associates.

The first season premiered on September 7, 2025, consisting of seven episodes. It received positive reviews from critics.

For its first season, it received six nominations at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, including acting nominations for Ruffalo and Pelphrey. (ANI)

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