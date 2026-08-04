'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/harshad-chopdas-big-sacrifice-bepannah-actor-quits-lock-upp-season-2-to-make-shivangi-joshi-first-finalist20260803234931"> <p class="title">Harshad Chopda's big sacrifice: 'Bepannah' actor quits 'Lock Upp Season 2' to make Shivangi Joshi first finalist</p> <a>

Harshad Chopda's big sacrifice: 'Bepannah' actor quits 'Lock Upp Season 2' to make Shivangi Joshi first finalist

Written By:
Last updated: August 4, 2026 00:18:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): The makers of ‘Task’ have added Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome, Brian F. O’Byrne, Bethlehem Million, Kevin Dunn, and Andrew Russel for Season 2, reported Deadline.

Based on an idea by Brad Ingelsby, Task is set in the working-class suburbs outside of Philadelphia. An FBI agent heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

You Might Be Interested In

In Season 2, Mark Ruffalo takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target. The series also stars Mahershala Ali as Eddie Barnes, Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross, Harry Melling as Brennan Boylan, Adam Nagaitis as Luke Clemmons, Aminah Nieves as Nataly Zamora, Edgar Ramirez as Miguel Contreras, Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty, and Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis.

According to Variety, Nelson will play Denny Coughlin, a career cop who plays by his own rules, recruited to be part of Tom Brandis’ Task Force. Jerome as Jordan Barnes, Eddie Barnes’ son. O’Byrne as Charlie Boylan, a retired DEA Agent and mentor to Eddie Barnes. Million as Lisa Barnes, Eddie Barnes’ daughter.

Dunn as Vince Runyan, a no-nonsense FBI Agent and Tom Brandis’ boss. Russel reprises his role as Ethan Brandis, Tom Brandis’ son.

According to Variety, Brad Ingelsby is the creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Task. Additional executive producers include Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for Wiip, Jeremiah Zagar, Ruffalo, and Ron Schmidt.

Nicole Jordan-Webber and Karen Wacker co-executive produce. Casting is by Bialy Thomas & Associates.

The first season premiered on September 7, 2025, consisting of seven episodes. It received positive reviews from critics.

For its first season, it received six nominations at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, including acting nominations for Ruffalo and Pelphrey. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bethlehem-millionbrian-f-obyrneentertainmentjharrel-jeromekevin-dunntask-season-2tim-blake-nelson

RELATED News

Jaafar Jackson to star in 'Supermax' next alongside Will Smith

Gavin Leatherwood joins Nina Dobrev in romantic comedy 'It Happened One Summer'

First look of Yukino Kishii from series adaptation of Riku Onda's novel 'The Aosawa Murders' out, to stream from November 8

Morgan Wallen returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200; Charli xcx debuts at No. 3 with 'Music, Fashion, Film'

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling welcome new member to their family

LATEST NEWS

US House panel seeks briefing on OpenAI's AI agent security breach

Snap beats revenue estimates on ad boost from World Cup, shares jump

Fritz downs Jodar to lift Washington title

Death toll from Venezuela June earthquakes tops 6,000

Palantir lifts annual revenue forecast as data analytics spending booms

Trading Day: Dow record, yen vibrations

Williams sisters receive doubles wild card for Cincinnati Open

UPDATE 1-Williams to buy Momentum Midstream for $5.5 billion

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' debut sets all-time record at domestic box office

Palantir raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand from US government, commercial customers

'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others
'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others
'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others
'Task' Season 2 cast add Tim Blake Nelson, Jharrel Jerome and others

QUICK LINKS