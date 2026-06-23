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Home > Hollywood > New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/keanu-reeves-to-play-lead-role-in-new-lego-movie-from-toy-story-4-director-josh-cooley20260622235108"> <p class="title">Keanu Reeves to play lead role in new 'Lego' movie from 'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley</p> <a>

Keanu Reeves to play lead role in new 'Lego' movie from 'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 00:03:15 IST

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New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

Washington DC [US], June 22 (ANI): A new “Powerpuff Girls” movie is in development at Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, the company shared Monday at Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which takes place in France, reported Variety.

Given the lack of a greenlight at the moment, plot details for the upcoming adventure haven’t been announced. Based on the Cartoon Network series, “Powerpuff Girls” revolves around three young girls with superpowers. They were created by Professor Utonium by using a mixture of sugar, spice and everything nice.

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As the lore goes, he accidentally spilled a mysterious ingredient called Chemical X in to the mixture and thus, the Powerpuff Girls were born. The trio, who has “dedicated their lives to fighting crime and the forces of evil,” use their powers to take down in the city of Townsville, reported Variety.

The show centers on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers. They live in the fictional city of Townsville with their father and creator, a scientist named Professor Utonium, and are frequently called upon by the city’s mayor to help fight nearby criminals and other enemies using their powers.

‘Powerpuff Girls’ premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons, wrapping in 2005.

Warner Bros. previously adapted the show for the big screen with 2002’s ‘The Powerpuff Girls Movie,’ which flopped with 16 million USD against an 11 million USD budget.

The show also spawned a 2016 reboot series as well as the ill-fated live-action adaptation that never aired.

Warner Bros. Animation’s next theatrical venture is this November’s ‘The Cat in the Hat,’ with Bill Hader voicing the titular troublemaker.

In 2027 and beyond, the company has ‘Bad Fairies’ with Cynthia Erivo, ‘Margie Claus’ led by Melissa McCarthy and “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” starring Ariana Grande and Josh Gad. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 12:03 AM IST
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Tags: animation-movieentertainmentpowerpuff-girlsWarner Bros

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New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros

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New Powerpuff Girls film in development at Warner Bros
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