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Home > Hollywood > Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: June 22, 2026 19:28:06 IST

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Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Nicole Kidman paid tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban on Father’s Day, sharing a heartfelt message and throwback family photographs six months after the former couple finalised their divorce.

The actress honoured the fathers in her life, marking the first Father’s Day since she and the country music singer officially ended their marriage in January.

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Kidman shared two black-and-white throwback images on her Instagram Stories, including one showing Urban carrying their daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, on his back when they were young children.

Across the photos, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers.”

Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The pair publicly announced their separation in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman is also the mother to Bella and Connor, whom she shares with former husband Tom Cruise.

The Father’s Day post also included a tribute to Kidman’s late father, Dr Antony Kidman.

The actress shared a black-and-white photograph of him holding her as a child.

The Oscar-winning actress has often spoken about the close relationship she shared with her parents.

Dr Kidman, a psychologist and biochemist, died in 2014 at the age of 75. Her mother, Janelle Kidman, died in September 2024 at the age of 84. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 7:28 PM IST
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Tags: divorcefaith-margaretfamily-photosfather's dayinstagram-storiesKeith UrbanNicole Kidmansunday-rosetribute

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Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

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Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

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Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman shares Father's Day tribute to ex-husband Keith Urban

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