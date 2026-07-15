Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today

Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-eu-fta-key-to-boosting-india-belgium-economic-ties-says-piyush-goyal20260715090505"> <p class="title">India-EU FTA key to boosting India-Belgium economic ties, says Piyush Goyal</p> <a>

India-EU FTA key to boosting India-Belgium economic ties, says Piyush Goyal

Written By:
Last updated: July 15, 2026 09:37:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the concurrent Agreement on Social Security have officially entered into force, establishing a new framework for bilateral commerce.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced the development on the social media platform X, noting that the agreement delivers zero-duty market access for nearly 99 per cent of India’s exports and covers almost 100 per cent of the total trade value. The deal is expected to expand avenues for multiple domestic industries, including labor-intensive sectors, small businesses, and professional services.

You Might Be Interested In

“Today marks a defining milestone in India-UK ties,” Goyal stated. “Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble PM @NarendraModi ji, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Agreement on Social Security, have come into force, delivering zero-duty market access for nearly 99% of India’s exports, covering almost 100% of trade value.”

According to the details shared by the Minister, the pact eliminates tariffs on labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, clothing, leather, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, chemicals, electronics, marine products, furniture, and sports goods.

For the agricultural sector, the agreement provides zero-duty access to all products, with specific exclusions for chicken, pork, eggs, rice, and sugar. It also grants duty-free entry to 97.1 per cent of tariff lines for processed food products, offering Indian exporters an immediate edge in the UK’s global agricultural import market, which exceeds USD 90 billion.

Goyal emphasized the broad sector impact, stating, “The #IndiaUKFTA creates unprecedented opportunities for our textiles, leather, gems & jewellery, engineering goods, marine products, chemicals, processed foods, MSMEs, farmers and manufacturers. It also opens new frontiers for our IT, professional, financial, education and business services sectors, while expanding mobility for Indian talent.”

The accompanying Agreement on Social Security exempts temporary Indian workers and their employers from contributing to the UK’s National Insurance Contribution for up to five years. This provision is projected to benefit over 75,000 professionals and 900 companies across the IT, financial, healthcare, education, telecommunication, and consultancy sectors.

Furthermore, the pact introduces dedicated annual mobility quotas for 1,800 Indian chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians, spanning 137 sub-sectors.

Regarding the workforce benefits, Goyal noted, “The Agreement on Social Security further strengthens this partnership by exempting Indian professionals on temporary assignments from double social security contributions for up to 5 years, enhancing the global competitiveness of our workforce.”

The Minister expressed appreciation for his counterpart, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle, and both negotiating teams for their commitment to finalising the deal.

“I thank my friend and counterpart @PeterKyle, and both negotiating teams, for their commitment in bringing this transformational agreement to fruition. Together, we remain committed to building a resilient, innovation-driven partnership that will drive growth, investment and shared prosperity for generations to come.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 15, 2026 9:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bilateral-commerceCETAIndia-UK tiesIndia-UK Trademarket-accesspeter-kylepiyush goyalprofessional-servicesshared-prosperitysmall-businesses

RELATED News

Supply tightness to keep aluminium prices firm through 1HFY27: Report

NCE SC Introduces Gold Futures and 24/7 Gold Trading to Broaden Market Access and Improve Liquidity Efficiency

Women in Manufacturing: Breaking Barriers Through Skill Development

UK-India pact to shield working professionals from dual social security taxes: Former India-UK FTA chief negotiator

UK steel safeguards not aimed at India, majority of exports remain unaffected: Former India-UK FTA Chief Negotiator

LATEST NEWS

'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco to direct Miramax thriller 'Vigilant'

'We don't speak about historic events': Tuchel keeps England's eyes on FIFA World Cup final spot

AL All-Stars score early, shut out NL on 3 hits

ECB should be cautious but vigilant, Nagel says

China turns to electric taxis to soften Hormuz oil shock

Cartier-owner Richemont's jewellery sales boom lifts quarterly sales

'Obsession' director Curry Barker's father Jeff Barker to helm horror short 'Medium Rare'

"Team isn't playing as bad as people say": Scaloni defends Argentina's FIFA World Cup campaign ahead of England semi-final

ARCHIVE: Rivalry and revenge: the long, bitter relationship between England and Argentina

BRIEF-SEGRO Signs Three New Leases For 540,000 Sq Ft At Segro Park Coventry

Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today
Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today
Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today
Piyush Goyal hails India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement coming into force today

QUICK LINKS