"No secret to balancing it all": Robert De Niro opens up on fatherhood, guilt and supporting kids

Los Angeles [US], August 28 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the challenges of balancing his acting career and fatherhood, admitting that he still feels guilty when work keeps him away from his children, according to E! News.

The 83-year-old actor, who is a father of seven, said there is no fixed formula for managing professional commitments and parenting responsibilities.

“I don’t know if there is a secret. It’s just managing it all,” De Niro told People in an interview published on August 27. “And there’s no way around not feeling a little guilty about not being there at times you should or you think you should.”

The ‘Raging Bull’ actor said that becoming a parent remains a new experience every time, regardless of how many children one has.

“It’s not like you’ve taken courses on it and stuff. You can, of course, but you don’t. You just jump in and you have the child and you got to… That’s it,” he said.

De Niro adopted his eldest daughter Drena, 54, after marrying her mother, former wife Diahnne Abbott. He later welcomed son Raphael, 49, with Abbott. He is also father to twins Julian and Airyn, 30, with ex-partner Toukie Smith; Elliot, 28, and Helen, 14, with ex-wife Grace Hightower; and daughter Gia, 3, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, as per the outlet.

The actor has previously spoken about becoming a father later in life, saying the experience has been deeply fulfilling.

“It feels great,” De Niro told in 2023 after the birth of his daughter Gia. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous.”

While De Niro said he does not have the answer to achieving a perfect work-life balance, he shared his advice for parents on supporting their children.

“The main thing is to support your kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2025. “As long as they’re not hurting themselves, doing anything destructive or anything like that, you have to support them–period.”

He added that parents should stand by their children even when they may not completely agree with their decisions.

“Even if you don’t go with it–you have to support them,” De Niro said. “And they have to know that you support them. Always,” according to E! News.

De Niro continues to balance his celebrated Hollywood career with his role as a father, often reflecting on the responsibilities and challenges that come with parenthood. (ANI)

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