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Home > Hollywood > Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia

Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/devastatingly-painful-actor-farhan-akhtar-expresses-grief-over-nepal-floods20260827190239"> <p class="title">"Devastatingly painful": Actor Farhan Akhtar expresses grief over Nepal floods</p> <a>

"Devastatingly painful": Actor Farhan Akhtar expresses grief over Nepal floods

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 22:38:14 IST

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Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia

Los Angeles [US], August 27 (ANI): Singer Beyonce has announced a personal donation of USD 1 million to extend her support for relief efforts in Colombia after the country’s recent earthquake.

As per Variety, the donation will provide food and housing supplies to areas most affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Choco, Colombia, on August 10, citing a press release from Parkwood Entertainment. The release also encouraged those who can help to visit websites for Food For the Poor and World Central Kitchen.

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At least 312 people lost their lives in the earthquake earlier this month, and 29,000 homes were destroyed.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 69,000 people in Choco were affected or displaced by the earthquake.

Notably, Beyonce has joined a growing list of musicians who are raising and donating money for earthquake relief in recent weeks. Earlier, pop icon Shakira, a Colombian native, committed USD 1.25 million to help rebuild affected schools.

The sum included USD 5,00,000 from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a USD 5,00,000 match from the Fund from Live Nation and USD 250,000 from CAF.

“These past few days, I’ve watched my country suffer, but I’ve also watched people come together with the resilience and solidarity that has always defined us. Schools are more than buildings. They give children the stability and routine they need most after a disaster. That’s why we’re making an initial $1.25 million commitment to help rebuild schools and get children back into their classrooms. Choco is not alone. Colombia is not alone. And we will keep going,” Shakira said in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Additionally, Karol G donated USD 1.2 million to earthquake victims through her foundation, whereas the Colombian band Morat announced that they donate a portion of ticket sales from their Bogota residency. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 10:38 PM IST
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Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia

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Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia
Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia
Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia
Beyonce announces USD 1 million donation for relief efforts in earthquake-affected Colombia

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